High School Scoop - Friday March 18, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

University (Cleveland, OH): University School in Cleveland, Ohio is looking for an assistant coach, most likely to work with linebackers, but there may be some flexibility depending on experience. Currently, there are openings in MS English and MS Latin. If interested, please email head coach Ben Malbasa at bmalbasa@us.edu.

Bloomfield Hills (MI): Bloomfield Hills HS is looking for a Varsity offensive line coach that is knowledgeable, strong, and passionate. Interviews will be immediate. Please contact Coach Loria at dloria@bloomfield.org.

Prince George (VA): Prince George HS is seeking teacher / football coaches for the Fall 2022-2023 school year. Prince George competes in the highly competitive Central District of VA south of Richmond. All position coaches will be considered, especially those interested in also serving as special teams coordinator. Coaching and teaching in Prince George County is a great opportunity for recent college graduates and career changers to gain experience building and developing athletes to be better American citizens. Teaching positions are plenty in the county in multiple areas and can be found at https://pgs.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx. Please reach out to Head Football Coach Scott Girolmo at sgirolmo.wnec@gmail.com with resume, references and interest letter.

Tualatin (OR): Tualatin is looking to hire a new head coach. The Timberwolves played in the 6A stat title game last year and have an enrollment of about 1,900 currently. Interested candidates can contact trose@ttsd.k12.or.us.

Applying 3 Universal Coverage Principles in a Multiple Split Field Robber System: Bridgewater College (VA) is a 100-mile stretch from Blacksburg, so the Robber coverage system roots still run deep through Route 81 South. The Eagle’s defense is built on “route ownership” and has become a Robber, man-match outfit on more than 80% of snaps the last three seasons. The coverage structure is built on funneling receivers from inside-out, not outside-in alignments to keep vertical threats out of the middle of the field, which has allowed them to play Robber concepts to open sets without having to roll safeties, including in its pressures. But to this, defensive coordinator Mike Giancola ditched the trite “flat, hook/curl, hash” zone language for aggressive action terms like steal/sluff, rob/carry, apex/overlap which are taught to every defender at the second and third levels. The linear shift in language has significantly helped in teaching split field coverage carryover with universal application for up to 14 base and pressure coverages in the Eagles system. Read more here.

Valdosta (GA): Valdosta HS is looking for a varsity defensive backs coach. Must be certified to teach in PE. If interested e-mail your resume to Shelton.Felton@gocats.org.

You Move Me: Coaches Moving Coaches! Wherever your next opportunity is, You Move Me is here for your journey! With a team full of football coaches, we understand the relocation process and everything that comes with it. Let our family take care of your family!

Jones County (Gray, GA): Jones County HS is currently looking for assistant football coaches for the defensive side of the ball (specifically DB's and LB's). There are a variety of (teaching and paraprofessional) positions available in the district. Possible that an 2nd sport will be available as well. If you are interested, please email Robert Braucht at: robert.braucht@jones.k12.ga.us.

Lake Region (FL): Lake Region HS is looking for a defensive coordinator. We will have teaching openings in the fall in several subject areas (possibly PE). If interested send cover letter, resume, references, and questions to head coach Ryan Mills at ryan.mills@polk-fl.net.