High School Scoop - Friday March 25, 2022

Triton (Dodge Center, MN): Triton HS has an opening for a head coach. Triton is a high school with approximately 308 students in grades 9 through 12. Current expected openings are in physical education, english and language arts, as well as social studies. See the application to apply via this link. If you have any questions please reach out to Corey Black, Activities Director, at cblack@triton.k12.mn.us.

Newton (Atlanta, GA): Newton HS is looking to hire an assistant coach with SPED or Social Studies. Newton High school, a class 7A competitor has teaching positions available. Interested candidates can send their materials to grant.camiel@newton.k12.ga.us.

Odessa (TX): Odessa HS is looking for a TE coach for the 2022 season. Teaching field is open and can include PE. We are looking for someone who has college coaching experience or at least 3 years of HS experience. If interested please send resume and references to creighton.reed@ectorcountyisd.org

Tampa Spoto (FL): Spoto football is looking for several assistant coaching positions that include DC, DL,OL,DB We have support positions available as well as Social Studies, English and ESE teaching slots . We are looking to fill the slots prior to spring starting and local coaches with or without certification are highly requested to apply. Email Coach Chattin at keith.chattin@hcps.net.

Johns Creek (GA): Johns Creek is looking for a Varsity Offensive Line Coach/Strength Coordinator. Teaching Position is PE (Weight Training) but tied to the OL Position only. Send resumes/references to HFC Drew Connell connellpa1@fultonschools.org.

Derby (CT): Derby HS has promoted Jeremy Clark to head varsity football coach. Clark served as OC & OL, DL, OLBs coach in his first season with the Red Raiders.

Pope John Paul II (Hendersonville, TN): Pope John Paul II Preparatory School in Hendersonville, TN is looking for a varsity Offensive Coordinator as well as a varsity position coach. The following teaching positions are available within our school. Strength & Conditioning, History, Math, Physics, English, Theology, Computer Science/Robotics. Interested candidates should submit the following information to the attention of head coach brian.sneed@popeprep.org and athletic director john.dempsey@popeprep.org. A cover letter that includes, but is not limited to the following:Your interest in our 6-12 grade community. Your desire to teach in a faith-based school. Your contributions outside of the classroom. Your passions that make you unique. A resume that emphasizes educational and professional experiences. A statement of teaching philosophy.

Gadsen County (FL): Victor Winters has been announced as the new head coach of the program.

Nantucket (MA): Head coach Joe Perry has decided to step down after four seasons.

St. Augustine (FL): St. Augustine HS in beautiful St. Augustine, FL is seeking qualified applicants to coach varsity defensive backs. This position would also include the opportunity to be an assistant basketball coach and will be tied to a PE position on campus. St. Augustine is a highly competitive program in St. Johns County, the highest rated school district in Florida, and is a tremendous place to live. All interested applicants please submit resumes to Head Football Coach Brian Braddock at brian.braddock@stjohns.k12.fl.us.

Clearwater Academy International (FL): Clearwater Academy International is looking to hire an experienced and knowledgeable defensive coordinator. Looking for a high energy and enthusiastic coach who wants to work with a very talented defense and compete against top competition year in and year out. Teaching position available as well. If interested please send a resume to Head Coach Jesse Chinchar coachjesse@clearwateracademy.org.



