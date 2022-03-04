High School Scoop - Friday March 4, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Frederick Douglass (KY): Frederick Douglass in Lexington, Ky., will have at least two openings on our staff in 2022. The positions are varsity inside linebackers, and the other is OL/DL with freshman OC for the right candidate. Teaching positions are unknown at this time and paraprofessionals are encouraged to reply. If interested, please send resumes to nathan.mcpeek@fayette.kyschools.us.

Erie (CO): Erie High School (Erie Colorado) was just informed that we lost a week 1 football game for the 2022-2024 two year cycle. Playable dates are 8/25-27/22. We are a 4A (out of 5A) school with 1600 students and were 13-1 CHSAA 4A State Runner Up in 2021. Would need a home/home. Please contact carpenter_justin@svvsd.org if interested.

Carver Birmingham (AL): Carver Birmingham is looking for a home game on 9/23/22 . We have an enrollment of 500 students . Please contact 2107882774 or email carverhighfb@gmail.com.

Elkhorn South (NE): Elkhorn South is a perennial top-5 team in Class A, Nebraska's largest class, and is located in Omaha, Nebraska. ESHS won the Class B state title in 2015 and 2016, finished as state runner-up in Class A in 2020 and finished ranked # 3 in Class A the Omaha World-Herald in 2021. We are looking for compensated volunteer assistant coaches at the Freshman level. This is a great opportunity to build your skills as a coach. You will have your own position group at the freshman level and will have the option to be involved in varsity game planning meetings on weekends and varsity game nights. Please contact Head Coach Guy Rosenberg at grosenberg@epsne.org for more information.

Chatham (VA): Chatham High School is looking for an assistant coach (Linebackers or Defensive Backs). Possible ST coordinator duties are available as well. We have openings in Science, English, Business, Guidance, and FACS. There is also a teacher aide position available and other possible openings to come at both the high school and middle school. Interested candidates should email Head Football Coach Joe Fielder at joseph.fielder@pcs.k12.va.us.

Chilton County (AL): Chilton County HS (Clanton, AL) is looking for varsity assistant football coaches on the defensive side of the ball. Possible DC. All certifications will be considered. Please email all resumes to HC Marvin Morton at mcmorton@chiltonboe.com.

Northwest (MD): Northwest High School in Germantown, MD would like to post an opening for a varsity offensive line coach. We are located about 45 minutes west of DC and 45 minutes south of Baltimore. Email yaw.aidoo@lcps.org if interested.

Marshalltown (IA): Marshalltown High School in Marshalltown, IA is looking to hire a Varsity Defensive Line coach. We currently have a large number of teaching openings and will work with the right candidates to discuss teaching options. Send all inquiries to HC Adam Goodvin at agoodvin@marshalltown.k12.ia.us.