High School Scoop - Friday May 13, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Mt Healthy (Cincinnati, OH): Mt. Healthy HS is looking for LBs and DBs coaches. We have multiple PE openings available. Please email Head Coach Jordan Stevens with interest at jstevens@mthcs.org.

Mildred (TX): Defensive coordinator Jeff Callahan has been promoted to head coach and athletic director.

Flagler Palm Coast (FL): Flagler Palm Coast HS, an 4 Suburban program in Palm Coast, Florida located 8 minutes from the beach is looking for coaches. We are looking for a Varsity Defensive Backs Coach with Passing Game Coordinator Title and a Running Backs Coach. Our first year teacher salary is 48,350$. We have an opening in Math, Social Studies, English, Science, and Special Education. Please send all resumes to Robert Paxia at paxiar@flaglerschools.com.

Prairiland (TX): Paris HS (TX) offensive coordinator Herb Smith has been appointed head coach.

Jackson Academy (AL): After one season as the head coach at Ben Russell HS (AL), Aubrey Blackwell is leaving for the head coaching job at Jackson Academy.

Saginaw (TX): Fort Stockton HS (TX) head coach Mike Peters has been announced as the new head coach.