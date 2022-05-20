High School Scoop - Friday May 20, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Berkmar (GA): Berkmar HS is accepting applications for an energetic strength and conditioning coach to lead and provide oversight for all levels of the Berkmar Athletic Department Strength Training Program. PE teaching position available. Please send a cover letter and resume to Athletic Director Dr. Kenton Johnson by email at Kenton.Johnson@gcpsk12.org if you are interested. Applications will be accepted until all positions are no longer available.

Grant (MI): Grant HS, located 30 Miles north of Grand Rapids, is looking for energetic coaches looking for opportunities to grow their career. We have a defensive coordinator job, along with several other position coach openings on both sides. Several teachers are retiring but no official openings at this time. Please contact Head Coach Jason Hill at jason.m.hill83@gmail.com.

Bonita Springs (FL): Bonita Springs HS, located between Fort Myers and Naples on the Gulf Coast of Southwest Florida, is looking for assistant football coaches to help on the defensive side of the ball. Stipends are available and we will have numerous teaching and non-teaching positions open in the fall. Those holding certificates in core subject courses, especially Science, will be given priority. This is a position that could turn into the defensive coordinator with the right fit. Please send resumes to head coach Rich Dombroski at richardjd@leeschools.net.

Linden-Kildare (TX): Clarksville HS (TX) head coach Jarrick Farmer has been announced as the new head coach.

Lake Nona (FL): Lake Nona HS is looking for a Varsity Offensive Line Coach with PE / HOPE certification in hand. Anyone interested must already hold certifications in that subject area! Lake Nona is the largest HS in Orange County and is a beautiful, fast growing area. Please forward resumes to head coach Jason Robinson at Jason.Robinson@ocps.net

Albertville (AL): Albertville HS is looking for a Defensive Coordinator. Albertville competes in a very competitive region in Alabama. Albertville has a rich history and supports our athletes with some of the best facilities in Alabama. All certifications will be considered. Please contact Head Coach Chip English at chipenglish10@gmail.com.

Lompoc (CA): Lompoc HS is located on the central coast in California. We are looking for mild/mod teachers (5 openings) that can coach, specifically football. We also have 3 PE positions available. One at the high school and two at our middle school. Please send Resumes/ Cover letters to jones.andrew@lusd.org.