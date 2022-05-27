High School Scoop - Friday May 27, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Christian Brothers (Memphis, TN): Christian Brothers HS is looking for assistant coaches that would teach in the Math Department. This coach must be an excellent teacher, communicator, and coach. This individual must prioritize relationships with their students and be passionate about their total development. Submit resumes to Athletic Director, Mike Kelly: mkelly@cbhs.org.

Thomas Jefferson (Louisville, GA): Thomas Jefferson Academy currently has an assistant football position open. There is the possibility of a coordinators position (defense) as well. This job is tied to a middle school PE job. Candidates should be prepared to coach a second sport. TJA is small, private school that competes in single A in the GIAA (formerly GISA). Please contact Terence Hennessy, Head Coach/Athletic Director at thennessy@tjajags.com.

Houston County (Warner Robins, GA): Houston County is looking to hire an assistant LBs or DBs coach. Teaching opportunity in SPED. Email HFC Jeremy Edwards at Jeremy.edwards@hcbe.net if interested.

Somerset Academy (FL): Somerset Academy in Pembroke Pines, Florida has openings for assistant coaches on offensive and defensive side of the ball. Somerset competes in the class 4 Metro division. We have a very talented football team, record was 7-2 last year. Teaching positions may be available for fall 2022. Please email resumes to Head football coach Derrick Baker at dbaker2002@ymail.com.

Richmond (IN): Richmond HS has openings on staff for position coaches on a new staff to help build a tradition-rich program back. Teaching jobs are available in the building and district. Email HC Randy Kerns at kerns.randall20@gmail.com if interested.

Yosemite (CA): Yosemite HS is looking for a qualified head football coaching candidate to lead the program for the 2022 season and beyond. Successful high school head coaching or coordinating experience is preferred. This position comes with a possible teaching position for those who fit the credentialled positions available. We are looking for a passionate and dedicated individual that can support multisport athletes and who will promote character, education, and commitment to the student-athletes. We have a small town, tight-knit community that loves football and will support a coach that treats players like family. Please apply on edjoin.org if interested and if you have any questions please contact John Beck at jbeck@yosemiteusd.org. The position closes on March 18, 2022.

Life Oak Cliff (TX): Life Oak Cliff HS is seeking Varsity Position Coaches (QB/WR/DB), Middle School HC or Coordinator, as well as a Boys’ S&C Coordinator. Full certifications in PE and SPED along with strong basketball backgrounds will get first priority. Starting teaching salary with zero experience is $56,500, and varsity coaching stipend is $5,000. Interested candidates should email Head Coach Cole Orrick at cole.orrick@lifeschools.net.

Penney (MO): Penney HS is interested in finding a Jamboree to join in the Northwest Missouri/Kansas City region. Anyone with information can email head coach Alex Lloyd at alloyd@hamilton.k12.mo.us.

Lake Placid (FL): Lake Placid HS is looking for varsity assistant football coaches. Coordinator spots possible to right candidate. Looking for dedicated coaches who want to change young men's lives. A ton of Teaching positions available. Located an hour and a half from each coast and an hour and a half from Orlando! Please email coachlud73@gmail.com.

North Canyon (AZ): North Canyon HS has an opening for a Varsity Secondary Coach. We play in the 5A Central Valley Region in Phoenix, AZ, and have teaching, security, and Equipment Manager positions open as well. Please send resumes to Head Coach Jeremy Dieck at ddieck@pvschools.net.

Cedar Shoals (Athens, GA): Cedar Shoals in Athens, GA is looking for highly qualified and highly motivated coaches at the positions of Defensive Line and Running backs. Teaching spots are still available. All interested applicants should send their information to Head Coach Leroy Ryals at ryalsl@clarke.k12.ga.us.

East River (Orlando, FL): East River HS is accepting applications and resumes for the Varsity Football Offensive Coordinator position. Teaching positions are available in various subject areas. We do not have available PE positions. East River HS is an Orange County Public School located on the Eastside of Orlando off of Highway 50, East of Waterford Lakes. Our football program competes in Class 7A of the FHSAA. Reporting to the Head Football Coach, the Offensive Coordinator is responsible for all administrative and organizational aspects of the offense. Ideal candidates will have tactical knowledge of multiple offensive schemes and experience as an Offensive Coordinator at the Varsity or collegiate level. All candidates should be able to demonstrate ability to foster positive relationships with student-athletes, lead a young group of offensive position coaches, and work well with a large group of assistant coaches. Send resumes to Brandon Joseph, Athletic Director at brandon.joseph@ocps.net & Tony Piccalo, Head Football Coach at anthony.piccalo@ocps.net.

Wellington (FL): Wellington Community HS is 15 minutes away from beautiful West Palm Beach. We are looking to fill assistant football coaching positions. Positions available are Special Teams Coordinator, Offensive and Defensive position coaches. Teaching positions will be available come in ESE If interested, please send a resume and contact Head Coach Danny Mendoza at daniel.mendoza@palmbeachschools.org.