High School Scoop - Friday May 28, 2021

FootballScoop: Exciting news, as we announce a partnership with Sports Illustrated Media Network.

New Hampstead (Pooler, GA): New Hampstead High School, outside Savannah, GA, has an opening for a best fit assistant football coach on a positive high energy staff. The role will be tied to either a Head or Assistant Baseball coach. The candidate must be or have the ability to be certified. Current openings in English, Math, SPED, or CTAE. The CTAE opening is Audio/Visual Technology and Film. Please send your resume to Drew Pearson at drewpearsonsmail@gmail.com.

Kenowa Hills (MI): Kenowa Hills High School in Grand Rapids, MI is looking for varsity defensive position coaches. In conjunction with heading a varsity position group, the right candidate would also be a JV or Freshmen coordinator. We have high school math openings as well as long term substitute positions available. If interested and certified to teach Math in Michigan, please contact head coach Sam Becker at samuel.becker54@gmail.com

Dana Hills (CA): Dana Hills is looking for dedicated, professional, high energy football coaches at all 3 levels, including coordinator roles. There are openings in Math, English, Health and SPED. Please contact Tony Henney at coachhenney@gmail.com and include a resume. No phone calls please.

Montrose HS (MI): Montrose has a varsity football coaching position available. Position will be best fit. Coordinating opportunities will be considered for the right candidate. This position will also come with a Middle School PE job. Montrose is a D6 school with about 350 students. We have made the playoffs the past ten seasons. If interested please email your resume to montroseramsfootball@gmail.com

Hough HS (Cornelius, NC): Hough HS near Charlotte, NC is currently looking for an OL coach. Teaching positions open include Math, Science and maybe English or EC assistant. Community coaches will also be considered. Send resumes to matthew1.jenkins@cms.k12.nc.us.

Chicago Christian (IL): Chicago Christian High School (2A, Palos Heights, IL) is seeking candidates for assistant coaching positions, preferably with a defensive and/or special teams background. Candidates must have a strong Christian faith, be highly motivated, and demonstrate a passion for working with high school student athletes. The high school building currently has teaching positions open in strength training/health, business, and academic support. If interested, please email head coach Tom O’Connor: toc17726@gmail.com

Hanford West (CA): Hanford West High School located in California's Central valley (35min south of Fresno) is looking for a Varsity OL Coach. We have an English Position and some Online Credit Recovery positions available. We also have some classified positions within the district. If you are interested please feel free to email Coach Rodriguez at erodriguez@hjuhsd.k12.ca.us

Trinity Collegiate School (Darlington, SC): Trinity is seeking a varsity offensive line coach and a varsity wide receivers coach for the 2021 season. TCS is a SCISA AAA program that has made the playoffs in each of the past seven years and has won fifty games over the past five seasons. These are stipend positions that may be partnered with a position in the building. We are looking to hire the best possible coaches. There are positions open in the building in English, science, French and a guidance counselor position as well. Interested candidates can email Coach Colin Renner at crenner@trinitycollegiate.org

Prince George County (VA, 5A): Prince George Is seeking to add to it's staff with an energetic and high-character coach who wants to be a part of a small-town, swiftly-growing football program (Assistant Football Position: https://pgs.tedk12.com/hire/ViewJob.aspx?JobID=119). There are multiple open teaching positions available in the county - Current Vacancies can be viewed here: https://pgs.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx . This is a great opportunity for a college graduate hoping to land their first teaching job. Teacher / Coaches with serious interest should apply, and reach out to Head Coach Scott Girolmo at sgirolmo.wnec@gmail.com.

Garinger (NC): Garinger High School in Charlotte, North Carolina is seeking to hire an Offensive Coordinator with a run first philosophy. OC's with great knowledge of gap-scheme will be highly considered. We are seeking high energy, high character, and hard working coaches to join our football family, making a difference in the lives of our young men. Please contact Shon Galloway, Head Football Coach @ nakiar.galloway@cms.k12.nc.us.

Sherrard HS (Sherrard, IL): Sherrard is looking for assistant coaches. Paid stipends are available at the HS & JH levels as well as volunteer opportunities. Looking for best fit with coordinator positions available for the right candidate. Potential teaching openings are in HS Science and JH Social Studies with more possible. Please send resume to Head Coach Brandon Johnston at johnstonb@sherrard.us.

Claiborne (TN): Claiborne High School in New Tazewell, TN is in search of an assistant coach with PE or Math certification. PE position will be in control of strength and condition for entire high school. Looking for high character, high integrity man looking to impact young men in this growing program. Please email resume to nathan.medlin@claibornecsd.org. If you have any questions please call Coach Nathan Medlin at 828-508-4931