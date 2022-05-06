Skip to main content

High School Scoop - Friday May 6, 2022

Marshall County (KY): Marshall County HS is looking for an assistant football coach. The position group is flexible, as we are looking for the best fit. Teaching jobs are available in the district with more being added in the near future. Paraprofessionals are encouraged to apply as well. Please contact Head Coach Steve Etheridge at steve.etheridge@marshall.kyschools.us if interested. 

Idalou (TX): Matt Stepp shares that recently hired head coach Dustin Todd has decided to remain on staff at Jim Ned (TX) and the head coaching job at Idalou job is back open.

Newaygo (MI): Newaygo HS has a HS English Position open currently. We are also looking for assistant coaches as well. Position would be based on best fit. Contact Mike Allison, AD/Head Football Coach if interested. mallison@newaygo.net

Bloomington South (IN): Bloomington HS is looking for assistant coaches and will have a PE/Health position open for the 2022-23 school year. There are coaching opportunities available. If interested, please contact Head Coach Gabe Johnson at gjohnson@mccsc.edu

