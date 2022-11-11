High School Scoop - Friday November 11, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Berkmar (GA): Berkmar HS is accepting applications for the Head Varsity Football Coach position. Experience as a Head Coach, Coordinator, or Associate Head Coach is preferred. Candidates must hold or be able to obtain a Georgia Teaching Certificate. Please send a cover letter and resume to Athletic Director Dr. Kenton Johnson by email at Kenton.Johnson@gcpsk12.org. Please visit the Gwinnett County Schools website to begin the application process for the district (Job Posting #82192). The deadline to apply is December 2nd.



Seminole (FL): Seminole HS is looking for assistant coaches that either work with DL, OL or DBs. Currently have a library media specialist position open. Anticipated vacancies in ELA, Math and ESE. Reach out to Coach Sanchez at aasanchez2@yahoo.com.

Monache (Porterville, CA): Per source, head coach Shane Focke has resigned.

First Baptist (Charleston, SC): First Baptist High School of Charleston seeks to hire a head varsity football coach to manage the school’s football program. The head football coach reports directly to the athletic director. The successful candidate must subscribe to values that align with those of the school: academic excellence with a Christian perspective. Preferred experience includes high school coaching experience. Teaching and staff positions are available. Send resume to Athletic Director Graham Haley at haleyg@fbschool.org.



Green Level (Cary, NC): Green Level HS is seeking its next head football coach. Please e-mail all resumes and letters of interest to Athletic Director, Colin Fegeley (cfegeley@wcpss.net). Resumes will be collected and reviewed until November 25th. Interviews will be held in early December.