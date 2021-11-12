High School Scoop - Friday November 12, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Somerset Canyons (FL): Somerset Canyons HS, a 4A program in Boynton Beach, FL is looking for assistant football coaches. Varsity Defensive coaches are at priority, as well as any other positions strong strength and conditioning background is a must . Math, Science, Social Science, (Florida Teaching Certificate Required ) are possibly available for the upcoming semester and/or school year for the right candidate . Candidates must be willing to give a year round commitment. Weight room, staff meetings, film breakdown, camps etc. Serious candidates please email resume to head coach Alex Gonzalez agonzalez@somersetcanyons.com

Eastside (Gainesville, FL): Eastside HS is seeking to add to our football staff with the following positions: DBs, OL, Strength and Conditioning, and assistant coaches (multiple roles). Please email resumes to Head Football Coach Alexander Deleon: deleonad@gm.sbac.edu. Eastside HS is expecting multiple teaching/staff positions available for highly qualified coaches.

St. Augustine (San Diego, CA): St. Augustine HS is looking to fill coaching positions at all levels. If interested, please send resume to Head Coach Joe Kremer jkremer@sahs.org

Morton (Hammond, IN): Morton HS (Hammond, IN) is currently looking for a varsity football offensive assistant coach - best fit. This is a stipend position but there are possibilities of teaching openings in either Science or English. If interested contact HFC Mac Mishler at coachmmishler@gmail.com with a letter of interest and resume. Morton HS is currently classified as a 5A school.

DeLand (FL): Head coach Steve Allen has resigned.

North Gaston (NC): North Gaston HS is looking for an offensive line coach with possible a run game coordinator title, as well as a wide receivers coach. Must be experienced in Air Raid or Run and Shoot Systems. Teaching positions include Social Studies and Math. Can be hired as early as January. Contact Head Coach Justin Clark at jcmartin@gaston.k12.nc.

Westerville Central (OH): Brent Morrison has resigned from the head coaching position after spending 17 seasons with the program.

Providence Hall (UT): Providence Hall is looking for individuals who will develop student-athletes on our Varsity and Sub-Varsity Football Teams. Assistant coaches will be responsible for conducting individual meetings, weekly break down of specific film responsibility, and practice/game day execution. College playing or Varsity coaching experience required. Must have a willingness to learn and put the student athletes first. All assistant coaches will need to pass a background check, obtain CPR certification, and a fundamentals of coaching class. Varsity Positions Needed: WR's and a Defensive coach position tbd. Sub-Varsity Positions: OC, Defensive coach position tbd. Interested candidates can contact lburrell@providencehall.com.



