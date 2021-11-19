High School Scoop - Friday November 19, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Ribault (FL): Marlon White has resigned.

Bradenton Christian (FL): The head coaching job is open.

Batesburg-Leesville (SC): After five seasons as head coach, and 11 seasons as an assistant prior to that, Gary Adams has stepped down.

North Stafford (Stafford, VA): North Stafford HS is looking to hire several full-time assistant Varsity football coaches. We have openings on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball, with a special teams coordinator position available to the right candidate. The Stafford County Public School System is consistently ranked as one of the top in the state, and we have a strong winning tradition here at North Stafford. Located about an hour south of Washington, D.C. and about 2 and a half hours away from Virginia Beach, this is a great place to live and work! We are anticipating multiple teaching openings in all content areas except PE, and our administration is very supportive about getting great educator-coaches in the building. If interested, please email your resume to head coach Neil Sullivan at sullivannj@staffordschools.net.

Hall (IL): Nic Guerrini has resigned after two seasons as head coach.

Pennsbury (PA): Dane McShane will not return to lead the program next season.

Knoch (PA): Head coach Brandon Mowry has been let go.

Adrian (MI): Chris Gilliam has stepped down after three seasons.

Cassville (MO): Lance Parnell has resigned from the head coaching position.

Lake Worth (FL): Lake Worth Community HS is an 8a program located in Lake Worth, Florida. We are seeking assistant coaches at the following positions: Offensive Coordinator, Special Teams Coordinator, Defensive Backs & Quality Control. All applicants for the Offensive Coordinator position need to have an understanding of the traditional Wing-T. We currently have 4 positions available on campus in the subject area of Math, English, & Construction. There is also an ESE Paraprofessional non-instructional position available with full benefits. Please email your coaching and professional resume to robert.nichols@palmbeachschools.org.

Herndon (VA): Herndon HS is looking to add a couple of highly qualified coaches to its staff. Coordinator responsibilities available for the right candidate depending on experience and expertise. Herndon is a 6A school located in Northern Virginia. Teaching openings in Fairfax County are routinely available, but community candidates who can commit to a year-round program will also be considered. Email resumes/references or questions to Head Coach Bill Bachman at wbachman@fcps.edu.

Indian Hill (OH): Indian Hill HS, a division IV football school with approximately 650 high school students, is looking to hire a new head coach. Candidates for the position are expected to possess credentials for all Ohio Department of Education coaching requirements and pass the FBI/BCI background checks. Previous head coaching or coordinator experience is preferred. Prior collegiate coaching and/or playing experience preferred. Teaching credentials may be considered, but are not required as a condition of employment. Specific teaching positions have not been determined at this time. Interested applicants may send a letter of interest and a copy of their resume with teaching and coaching experience to AD Brian Phelps, brian.phelps@ihsd.us Resumes will be accepted through 1/7/22.

Oak Glen (OH): Head coach Todd Arneault has stepped down. Arneault led the program to back-to-back state semifinal appearances in 2019 and 2020.

Kemper (MS): After two years, head coach and athletic director Charles Westerfield has resigned, following his arrest. Dicenzo Miller was named as the interim head football coach and Jackie Jackson, the high school principal who served as AD last year, assumed the duties of athletic director.