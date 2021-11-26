High School Scoop - Friday November 26, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Rod Wotton, a New England coaching icon who led his Marshwood (MA) teams to 16 state titles over the course of three decades, has passed at age 82. Please join us in praying for coach Wotton's family.

Cartersville (GA): Cartersville HS is looking for 2 games. We would be interested in a buyout or home and home. The following dates are available. Aug 26, Sept 2, Sept 16. Please contact Head Coach Conor Foster at cfoster@cartersvilleschools.org.

