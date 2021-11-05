High School Scoop - Friday November 5, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Rio Linda (CA): Rio Linda has the following open positions: Varsity WRs/DBs and RBs/LBs and possible offensive coordinator position, and JV: All assistant positions. Freshmen: 3 positions including head coach. We are looking for professional, hardworking and dependable coaches who like to work and are in the business for the right reasons. We believe student-Athletes in the football program at Rio Linda High School should exemplify the highest ideas of scholarship, sportsmanship and citizenship. Young student-athletes in this program will be expected to be courteous, respectful, and responsible at all times. If you have any interest in the above positions, please contact Jeff Freeman via email and send in your resume to jeffery.freeman@twinriversusd.org.

Economedes (TX): Economedes HS, a 6A program located in Edinburg, Texas is looking for the best coaches WE can find. QB Coach is a priority but we will have multiple positions to fill. Must be willing to build a program from the ground up and be a great teacher. We have Science opening and a BIM (Business Information Management) opening. We have great administration support and we have the ability to be successful. It’s a great opportunity for a young guy or any guy trying to get to Texas. Please no tire kickers, if you are truly willing to relocate to South Texas shoot me your resume. Starting Salary is 52k for teaching and with 2 sport stipends the pay will be over 60k for a first year teacher. Edinburg/McAllen is a great place to live. No traffic, cheap housing and South Padre Island is about 90 minutes away where if you enjoy the beach life it’s there. Email head coach Sean Van de Merghel at coachmerghel@gmail.com. Positions available immediately.