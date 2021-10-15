High School Scoop - Friday October 15, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Longtime Iowa high school coach Gene Chinander, the father of Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, was killed in a one-car accident last night according to multiple reports. Please join us in lifting the Chinander family up in prayer during this difficult time.

Comstock (MI): Head coach Jason Hayes is no longer with the program after six seasons.

#Nuggets: The Lane Train tracks go full circle, the biggest game of Steve Sarkisian's head coaching career, and everything else on the line this weekend.

Inspiring Message: Reflecting on a tragic shooting just minutes away from their home stadium, veteran assistant Andre Patterson shares a message of hope and navigating adversity and life that shines bright.