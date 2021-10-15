October 15, 2021
Publish date:

High School Scoop - Friday October 15, 2021

Author:

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Sideline Power 10-1-21

Longtime Iowa high school coach Gene Chinander, the father of Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, was killed in a one-car accident last night according to multiple reports. Please join us in lifting the Chinander family up in prayer during this difficult time.

Comstock (MI): Head coach Jason Hayes is no longer with the program after six seasons.

#Nuggets: The Lane Train tracks go full circle, the biggest game of Steve Sarkisian's head coaching career, and everything else on the line this weekend.

Inspiring Message: Reflecting on a tragic shooting just minutes away from their home stadium, veteran assistant Andre Patterson shares a message of hope and navigating adversity and life that shines bright.

You May Like

Scout Smart Fall 2021

High School Scoop - Thursday October 14, 2021

22 hours ago
Screen Shot 2021-10-10 at 9.17.40 AM

High School Scoop - Wednesday October 13, 2021

Oct 13, 2021
CoachComm 9-21-2021

High School Scoop - Tuesday October 12, 2021

Oct 12, 2021
AstroTurf 10:3:21

High School Scoop - Monday October 11, 2021

Oct 11, 2021
Sideline Power 10-1-21

High School Scoop - Friday October 8, 2021

Oct 8, 2021
Screen Shot 2021-09-26 at 10.37.51 AM

High School Scoop - Thursday October 7, 2021

Oct 7, 2021
CoachComm 9-21-2021

High School Scoop - Tuesday October 5, 2021

Oct 5, 2021
AstroTurf 10:3:21

High School Scoop - Monday October 4, 2021

Oct 4, 2021