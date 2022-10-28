Skip to main content

High School Scoop - Friday October 28, 2022

Central Tuscaloosa (AL): The head coaching job is open.

Paul Bryant (AL): We hear the head coaching job has been posted.

Stanhope Elmore (AL): Stanhope Elmore has a head coaching opening, sources tell FootballScoop.

Oak Mountain (AL): The head coaching job is open at Oak Mountain, per source.

