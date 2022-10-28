High School Scoop - Friday October 28, 2022
Central Tuscaloosa (AL): The head coaching job is open.
Paul Bryant (AL): We hear the head coaching job has been posted.
Stanhope Elmore (AL): Stanhope Elmore has a head coaching opening, sources tell FootballScoop.
Oak Mountain (AL): The head coaching job is open at Oak Mountain, per source.
