Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
Publish date:

High School Scoop - Friday October 29, 2021

Author:

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Sideline Power 10-1-21

Templeton (CA): Templeton Unified School District on the beautiful Central Coast of California will have a mid year full time PE position. We are looking for quality coaches. The district takes up to 14 years service and just revamped our salary schedule. We are about 25 miles north of San Luis Obispo. We are a program with a very bright future, we have been starting 10-11 sophomores and have the biggest freshman class playing football in 15 years. Please email the head coach, Don Crow at dcrow@tempetonusd.org, with any questions or interest.

Arroyo Valley (San Bernardino, CA): Head coach Jake Knesel has informed his team this will be his final season leading the program, per source.

You May Like

Screen Shot 2021-10-10 at 9.17.40 AM

High School Scoop - Wednesday October 27, 2021

Oct 27, 2021
CoachComm 9-21-2021

High School Scoop - Tuesday October 26, 2021

Oct 26, 2021
AstroTurf 10:3:21

High School Scoop - Monday October 25, 2021

Oct 25, 2021
Scout Smart Fall 2021

High School Scoop - Thursday October 21, 2021

Oct 21, 2021
Screen Shot 2021-10-10 at 9.17.40 AM

High School Scoop - Wednesday October 20, 2021

Oct 20, 2021

High School Scoop - Tuesday October 19, 2021

Oct 19, 2021
AstroTurf 10:3:21

High School Scoop - Monday October 18, 2021

Oct 18, 2021
Sideline Power 10-1-21

High School Scoop - Friday October 15, 2021

Oct 15, 2021