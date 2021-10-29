High School Scoop - Friday October 29, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Templeton (CA): Templeton Unified School District on the beautiful Central Coast of California will have a mid year full time PE position. We are looking for quality coaches. The district takes up to 14 years service and just revamped our salary schedule. We are about 25 miles north of San Luis Obispo. We are a program with a very bright future, we have been starting 10-11 sophomores and have the biggest freshman class playing football in 15 years. Please email the head coach, Don Crow at dcrow@tempetonusd.org, with any questions or interest.

Arroyo Valley (San Bernardino, CA): Head coach Jake Knesel has informed his team this will be his final season leading the program, per source.