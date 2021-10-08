October 8, 2021
High School Scoop - Friday October 8, 2021

Parkland (Winston-Salem, NC): Parkland HS has a football assistant coaching position available. Parkland also has two teacher assistant jobs available during the day. If interested, please contact Head Football Coach at Coachderekbryant@gmail.com with resume and references. 

Run the Ball: Your run game is important, but Staley explains why it's not for the reason you probably think.

Bizarro Bowl: A preview of UConn-UMass, where both teams look to end double-digit losing streaks.

