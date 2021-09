Please join us in praying or the family of longtime Cedar Springs HS (MI) defensive line coach Kevin Martens, who passed away unexpectedly earlier this week. Martens spent over 20 years with the program as an assistant coach.

Ben Goodhue, a high school teacher and assistant coach at Beverly HS (MA), passed away peacefully after a battle with brain cancer recently. Please join us in praying for his family, including his wife and two young kids.