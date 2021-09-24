High School Scoop - Friday September 24, 2021

Steve Bynum, the head football coach at Mize HS (MS), has sadly passed after a battle with COVID. Coach Bynum had previous head coaching stints at North Sunflower Academy, Wayne Academy, and Quitman HS. Please join us in keeping his family in your prayers.

Offensive Trend: Marcus Satterfield explains the latest strategic offensive trend designed to make defenses uncomfortable, "huddle breaks."

Mike Gundy: Asked about why athletes seem to get injured more often than they used to, Mike Gundy started talking about the fat content in the milk his grandparents drank.

#Nuggets: Your full weekend preview, including stakes on all the big games plus Nuggets on Ohio State, Florida State, Texas and Sonny Dykes's Hostile Horses.

QwikGem: Lincoln HS (San Diego, CA) quarterback Jalen Daniels....has a cannon; but no FBS offers (yet). You want to see this.