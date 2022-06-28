Skip to main content

High School Scoop - Tuesday June 28, 2022

Springfield Central (OH): Springfield (Ohio) Hall of Fame football coach Jim Dimitroff is the new head coach at Springfield Catholic Central High School.

Priceville (AL): Priceville High School looking for an assistant football coach that is certified in science. Second sport opportunities are available. Please contact Chris Foster - cwfoster@morgank12.org

Gibson County (TN): Gibson County(TN) is looking for an assistant coach. We have alternative school, ISS, and other certified positions available. Looking for one more coach to complete the staff. We have very competitive supplements. This position would be ideal for a young or new coach that wants lots of responsibility. Email head coach Charles Rogers at charles4bama@gmail.com if interested.

Cuthbertson (NC): Cuthbertson High School, located about approximately 20 miles south of Charlotte, NC, is looking for a DB or LB coach with possible coordinator responsibilities. Possible teaching positions include English, Marketing, and Math. Other positions in the school include ISS and Distance Learning. Please email your resume' to Head Football Coach Andy Markatine at andymarkatine@hotmail.com.

Thomas Sumter Academy (SC): Thomas Sumter Academy is looking for a History teacher for the 22/23 school year. The teaching job will have history, study hall and football class as part of the teaching schedule. TSA is a great place to teach and the football team just had their best season in 9 years. If you are interested, email head Coach Brannon Tidwell at Brannon.tidwell@thomassumter.org.

Flomaton (AL): Flomaton has a Varsity assistant football position. Special Ed/ Science/ History Contact Coach V at Coachv755@gmail.com for more info.


