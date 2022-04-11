High School Scoop - Monday April 11, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

North Lenoir (NC): North Lenoir HS is looking for a Varsity defensive coordinator to work in the school building. Open positions include history, science, English, business, computer coding, and Teacher Assistant. There are no PE positions available. Email resume and contact information to robert.dunn@lenoir.k12.nc.us.

Cedar Shoals (GA): Cedar Shoals HS in Athens, GA is looking for 3 quality coaches at 3 quality positions. We are looking for an OL, DL, and RB coach. Teaching positions are available in every subject area except PE. Coaching supplements are very competitive. Local community coaches are encouraged to apply as well. All interested applicants should email Head Coach Leroy Ryals at ryalsl@clarke.k12.ga.us as soon as possible.

Pickens (SC): Pickens HS is in search of a wide receivers coach and Head Boys Track coach. The positions do not need to be together, but they can be for the right fit. Currently we have a Social Studies, Math and Science position. If interested, please contact Head Football Coach / Athletic Director Chad Smith at chadsmith@pickens.k12.sc.us.



Bacon Academy (CT): Bacon Academy has named Bill Chaffin as their new head coach, per source.



Crisp County (GA): Crisp County HS is searching for coaches for the 2022 season. Coaching positions include running backs, defensive backs, and defensive line. Special Teams Coordinator title is also possible for the right candidate. High school positions are in Math, Social Studies, Marketing, Special Education, and paraprofessional. We also have middle school PE and possible primary school (K-2) PE positions available. Crisp County is located 2 hours south of Atlanta and is a great place to live and work. We are very competitive in the AAA classification in Georgia and have about 1,100 students in our school. Email resumes and questions to Coach Martin at fbcoachmartin@gmail.com.

Fivay (FL): Fivay HS is looking to fill football coaching positions on the Offensive and Defensive side of the ball. Anyone interested please email your resume to the Head Football Coach Tyrone Hendrix at thendrix@pasco.k12.fl.us. Teaching positions are available in school for qualified candidates.

Clearwater Academy (FL): Clearwater Academy is seeking varsity football games for 8/26, 9/9, 10/28 and a KOC game on 8/19. Please contact assistant head coach David Feldman at davidfeldman81@gmail.com.

Millbrook (VA): Millbrook HS in Winchester, Virginia is looking to hire assistant football coaches for both sides of the ball. Defensive Coordinator position is possible for the right candidate. There are several teaching opportunities right now and for the 2022-2023 school year. Must-have Virginia teaching certificate or the ability to obtain one. Interested candidates should contact Head Coach Josh Haymore at haymorej@fcpsk12.net.

Lenoir City (TN): Lenoir City HS is looking to fill the position of Head Middle School Football Coach. There will be a PE teaching position available at LCIMS as well. The applicant needs to be certified in PE K-12 in TNCompass. The ideal candidate would be able to start in early June to run summer workouts. The Middle School Head Coach would work directly with the high school staff to ensure proper fundamentals and techniques are being implemented. Interested candidates please send resume and references to LCIMS Principal Holly Williams at hrwilliams@lenoircityschools.net and LCHS Head Football Coach Gary Dugger at gmdugger@lenoircityschools.net