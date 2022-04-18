High School Scoop - Monday April 18, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Caledonia (MI): Caledonia HS is looking to hire two assistant football coaches. Roles would be defined by experience level. Possible teaching openings in Math, English, and PE. Interested candidates can contact penningtond@calschools.com.

Goldwaite (TX): Brownwood HS (TX) offensive coordinator Andy Howard is the new head coach.

Grand Blanc (MI): Kaleb Forr is the new head coach at Grand Blanc.

Ridgeland (GA): Ridgeland HS is looking for assistant coaches on both sides of the ball. OL, DL, OLB, WR could all be possibilities. Math, SPED, parapro positions are open with others possibly coming later. Please email resume to craigpritchett@walkerschools.org

Grand Haven (MI): Grand Haven HS is looking for an Inside LBs coach on the Varsity, several Freshman coaches, and possible JV coaching positions. We will have a full time Health Teaching position, and full time Science position (Chemistry) as well as Special Ed positions in the school district. Possibility of another science position as well. Please contact Head Coach Mike Farley if interested at farleym@ghaps.org.

Grovetown (GA): Grovetown HS in Columbia County is looking to add 2 varsity coaches. My staff is flexible so we will look at all positions.We have openings in SpEd, Social Studies, and engineering technology.Interested applicants should send resumes to Cory.evans@ccboe.net.

Munford (AL): Munford HS has an opening for Business Ed teaching spot with assistant football duties. Please contact head coach Michael Easley at coachmichaeleasley@gmail.com if interested.

Veterans HS (Kathleen, GA): Veterans HS is looking for a secondary coach (pass game coordinator). The teaching position is PE and includes excellent pay along with extra contract days. Excellent school and great place to raise a family. Interested applicants can send their resume to head coach Josh Ingram at Joshua.ingram@hcbe.net.

Martin Luther King College Prep (Memphis, TN): Martin Luther King College Prep HS is looking for a head football coach. Applicants should apply online via this link.

Gadsden County (FL): The Gadsden County HS program is looking for well-qualified assistant coaches. We are in need of an RBs, LBs as well as possible JV coaches. Must be certified to teach. We have a variety of positions open on the website via this link. Please send your resume to Head Coach Victor Winters at coachwinters81@gmail.com.

Dalles (OR): The Dalles HS program is looking to hire assistant coaches. Details and how to apply can be found via this link.

Seymour (IN): Seymour HS is looking to hire a quarterback coach / Pass Game Coordinator for the upcoming season. We also need coaches who can work with K/P and LBs or DBs. Upon the end of the school year we will have teaching positions in our Alternative Education program (Credit Recovery Support), English, Math, and Special Education. Seymour High School is a 5A program in southern Indiana. We return most of our starters on both sides of the football and have a lot of talent and experience coming back. All interested applicants should send their resume and references to head coach Tyson Moore at mooret@scsc.k12.in.us.

Frederick Douglass (Lexington, KY): Frederick Douglass is looking for 2 assistant coaches during the 2022 season. 1 Linebacker position, and 1 OL/DL position to the best candidate. FCPS just posted jobs last night for teaching opportunities currently. We have some paraprofessional jobs open, Freshman Seminar ( English certified preferred), Math, and 2 Science positions. If you are interested, please contact me privately nathan.mcpeek@fayette.kyschools.us.

Parkland (NC): Parkland HS is looking to hire Assistant Coaches who are dedicated to the Summer and In-Season grind. Those with a CDL will be interviewed first. Teaching isn't required but is available. Teaching positions include: PE, Social Studies, Math, and Several TA positions. Please email resumes to Coachderekbryant@gmail.com. Parkland will be returning 18 out of 22 starters and looking to guide a young team. If interested, email resume and cover letter ASAP.