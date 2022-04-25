High School Scoop - Monday April 25, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Urbandale (IA): Urbandale Community School District is searching for a 9-12 Strength & Conditioning PE teacher (full-time). Don’t miss the chance to work in one of the best rooms in the state! Please view the posting at this link.

Green Hill (Mt. Juliet, TN): Green Hill HS is looking to add a defensive assistant to the Varsity staff. All certifications will be considered with immediate openings in Math, English, Science, and SPeD. If you are interested in applying for the position, please email a resume and references to head coach Josh Crouch at Crouchl@wcschools.com.

Cedar Shoals (Athens, GA): Cedar Shoals in Athens, GA has several immediate coaching openings. Coaching openings at Defensive Coordinator, OL Coach, DL Coach, DB Coach and Strength and Conditioning are available. All teaching certifications are available as well (including PE). All interested applicants should contact Head Coach Leroy Ryals at (ryalsl@clarke.12.ga.us) as soon as possible.

Otsego (Tontogany, OH): Otsego HS is looking for an offensive skill position coach. Possibly running backs and/or wide receivers. Small stipend position. Please send resumes to head coach Josh Lindke at jlindke@otsegoknights.org.

Slocomb (AL): Slocomb High School (4A), located 15 minutes southwest of Dothan, is looking to fill two varsity coaching positions. We are in need of an Offensive Line Coach, and an Inside Linebackers/Running Backs Coach. Teaching certifications to be considered are Driver's Ed/Health and History. If interested, please email your resume to head coach Bryant Garrison at bryant.garrison@genevacoboe.org

Fulshear (TX): Fulshear HS is looking for an energetic DB and DL coach We have openings in Math/Science/English/ POSSIBLY SPED No PE or SS If there is interest. You must have your Texas Certification or able to obtain it. Interested candidates can email Nicholas.codutti@lcisd.org.

Petoskey (MI): Former Cadillac (MI) head coach Jim Webb has accepted the head coaching job.

Trinity Christian (Jackson, TN): Trinity Christian Academy located in Jackson, TN is looking for assistant football coaches at the high school and middle school level. All Teaching positions considered except PE. Non-Faculty coaches are also welcome to apply. 2nd sport opportunities will also be considered for the right candidate. Applicants need to submit a resume and a cover letter that includes their personal testimony about their relationship with Jesus Christ to Head Football Coach and Associate AD Blake Butler at blake.butler@mytcalions.com. Any teaching applicants need to fill out an application via this link.

Saint John's Catholic Prep (Frederick, MD): Saint John's Catholic Prep is a private Catholic high school located in Buckeystown, Maryland just outside the city of Frederick. Saint John's is a member of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA), which is one of the area's most elite athletic conferences. Saint John’s is currently seeking to hire multiple varsity assistant football coaches. Candidates will be responsible for coaching their own position group. Potential coordinator role available for the right fit. Candidates should be prepared to work in a year-round program committed to developing young men of high character and outstanding work ethic. Saint John's Catholic Prep is entering a new era of Viking football under the leadership of former college football coach Nate Marr. Interested candidates please send resumes and references to nmarr@saintjohnsprep.org.

South Hadley (MA): Head coach Scott Taylor has decided to step down.

Westminster (MD): Westminster HS, located in Westminster Md is a 3A high school, has an opening for a football coach. All positions will be considered looking to add best fit. Please email resumes to head coach Chris Bassler at rcbassl@carrollk12.org.

Grafton (VA): Grafton High School in Yorktown, Va is looking 1-2 football coaches for the fall season. If you have any interest please contact Head Football Coach, David Coccoli at dcoccoli@ycsd.York.va.us.

Pinecrest (GA): Pinecrest Academy, A K-12 Catholic School in Cumming, GA. Looking for football assistants (DB, LB, RB). Second sport assistant opportunities in basketball, swimming, tennis & lacrosse. Teaching openings in History, Science, & Theology. Community coaches welcome. Please send resume to scoury@pinecrestacademy.org.

Caruthersville (MO): Caruthersville HS just had an additional assistant coach approved. Position on staff TBD. The program has won 12 out of the last 15 district titles. CHS has a 9000+ sq foot field house which includes lockerooms, offices, weight room, training room, and storage closets. We run Spread Offense/3-3-5 defense. Great Admin support. Multiple openings in the district. If your interested text or email HC Dom Guglielmo at 5186831178 or dguglielmo@cps18.org

Williams (Williams, CA): Williams HS is looking to hire a few assistant coaches for the upcoming season. We are looking to hire a Varsity Defensive Line or Varsity Wide Receivers coach and JV offensive coordinator. We have two English positions and one agriculture position. If interested contact Head Varsity Coach Jeff Lemus at- jlemus@williams.k12.ca.us

Wakefield (VA): Wakefield HS in Arlington, VA is seeking is looking for assistant coaches for the fall 2022 season. All positions will be considered including coordinators Multiple teaching positions are available. Any questions, please contact head coach Darrell Weeks at darrell.weeks@apsva.us

South Gwinnett (GA): South Gwinnett HS in beautiful Snellville, Ga is looking for a Varsity & a 9th Grade Defensive Line Coach. Both coaches will work with our varsity players. We have openings in SPED, Social Studies, Math, and Language Arts. No PE openings. Please send resumes to sgcometfb@gmail.com.

Impact Christian (Jacksonville, FL): Impact Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Fl is looking for coaches for the upcoming season. All positions are available. We are a small 1A school moving from 8 man to 11 man football. The ideal coach should be committed to building a young small program into a consistent winner. If interested please contact Coach Bobby Ramsay at 904-316-0895 or send and email w/resume attached to ICAJAXFB@yahoo.com.

Prince George (VA): Prince George HS has coaching and teaching openings for the Fall 2022-2023 school year. Prince George competes in the highly competitive Central District of VA south of Richmond. Coaching and teaching in Prince George County is a great opportunity for recent college graduates and career changers to gain experience building and developing athletes to be better American citizens. Teaching positions available in multiple content areas INCLUDING P.E. Position coach stipends $3,400, and coordinator pay $5,200. Teacher pay is extremely competitive (among the best in the region). Vacancies can be found at https://pgs.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx. Please reach out to Head Football Coach Scott Girolmo at sgirolmo.wnec@gmail.com with resume, references and interest letter. You belong in Prince George County!

Penney (MO): Hamilton School district (Penney High School) has a variety of teaching and coaching openings and the potential for football openings as well. These openings may be varsity or middle school depending on best fit. We can be flexible with teaching and coaching positions for the right candidate. We are coming off a district championship and just passed a bond issue to build a new high school, track facilities, and a wrestling/activities room. A full listing of currently posted jobs can be found via this link.