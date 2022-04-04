High School Scoop - Monday April 4, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

SportScope: Industry-leading sideline replay, direct to your sideline iPads in seconds. EDGE Replay’s powerful 3-point network and software requires no laptops and is only $499 starting Year-2, saving you $1,000+ per year vs. others. Learn more here.

Franklin County (FL): Franklin County High School, Located in Eastpoint, Florida, is looking for an Offensive Line Coach/Asst. Baseball Coach. If interested please email Head Coach Dirk Strunk (dstrunk@franklincountyschools.org). We are looking to fill this position ASAP.

Katy St. John XXIII College Prep (TX): St John XXIII College Prep in Katy, TX is looking for a DL and a DB coach. Currently these are stipend only positions. Possible teaching positions may become available in the future. 2 years + coaching DL or DB’s at a varsity level. Looking for high character, spiritual people who will help us achieve our goal of teaching boys to become responsible young men. Please contact Clay Richardson at crichardson@sj23lions.org.

Clearwater Academy (FL): Clearwater Academy is seeking varsity football games for 8/26, 9/2, 10/28. Please contact David Feldman DC @ 727-415-6050 or davidfeldman81@gmail.com.

Western Guilford (NC): Western Guilford High School (4A), in Greensboro, NC is looking for hard working, trustworthy, energetic coaches for the upcoming season. Teaching positions are TBD. If interested, please send your cover letter and resume to Coach Timmons (head coach)-timmona@gcsnc.com.

WT Woodson (VA): WT Woodson is looking for an Inside Linebackers Coach and a Safeties Coach for the 2022 season. Fairfax County is located west of Washington DC and offers competitive salaries in a diverse environment. Teaching positions are available for qualified candidates. Serious inquiries should contact HFC Eric Henderson at evhenderson@fcps.edu.

Brentwood (TN): Brentwood HS is seeking an assistant varsity football coach with math certification. We are a 6A school of approximately 1800 students with a history of high standards both academically and athletically. We are located 13 miles from downtown Nashville. Preference is for someone that has experience with coaching the defensive secondary, but we are looking for the best overall fit for our program. There is a possibility of a second sport. If interested, please contact Head Coach Clint Finch at clintf@wcs.edu.

Highlands Ranch (CO): Highlands Ranch High School, 5A in the Denver suburbs, has a stipend coaching position available for the Offensive Line. Possible Coordinator title available for the right candidate. Great opportunity to help build a program with a first year staff (Head Coach spent the last decade coaching at the FBS level) in Colorado's toughest classification! Please contact Jason Shumaker at jshumaker@dcsdk12.org if interested!

Johnson HS (Gainesville, GA): Johnson High is looking for Assistant Football Coaches that are the best fit. Must be coaches of high character with their words and actions. Teaching positions are Math, Science, and Special Education. Community coaches that are near the Hall County area are also encouraged to apply. Send a Resume and Teaching Certification to W. W. Harrell, HFC, at william.harrell@hallco.org

East Peoria High School (IL): East Peoria High School in East Peoria IL, is looking to add 2 assistant coaches who are dedicated to teaching and helping student athletes grow. The positions available are Varsity OL/DL and lower level position. We’re looking for a coach that can commit year round, previous coaching experience preferred. We will have a few teacher openings and also paraeducator positions available. All qualified candidates should send resumes to head football coach Dustin Jefferson at djefferson@ep309.org. Link to all open positions https://ep309.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx

St Cloud High School (FL): St Cloud in beautiful and rapidly growing St. Cloud Florida, is looking for great men and wonderful teachers. Coaching position to be determined on best fit(coordinator roles are filled right now). ALL Teaching positions will be considered, including PE. Please send your resume to New Head Football Coach Mike Short, at michael.short@osceolaschools.net No phone calls please.

Shaw High School (GA): Shaw High located in Columbus, Ga has an assistant coaching positions open for either side of the ball. Possibility of coaching other sports are available. Teaching positions are Social Studies and Special Education. Send letter of interest and resume to Coach Al Pellegrino at coachpellegrinoal@gmail.com

Opelousas Catholic (LA): Opelousas Catholic High School in Opelousas, Louisiana Looking for an athletic director & defensive coordinator. AD requirements: Bachelor's degree and Teacher Certification.

Minimum of 10 years coaching experience as a head coach/ or associate athletic director. Extensive knowledge of LHSAA rules and guidelines.

Serve as Liaison between coaches, athletes, parents, & the school.

Approve and coordinate athletic schedules. Provide for supervision at all home athletic contests. Supervise and assist in the hiring of coaching staff.

Manage the athletic department budget, finances, and purchases.

Coordinate activities of the school athletic booster club.

Teaching area is negotiable but a minimum of three classes is required. Salary is dependent on teaching and coaching experience. Defensive coordinator requirements: Bachelor's degree and teaching certification.

Previous experience as a defensive coach

Teaching area is negotiable, but a minimum of four classes is required.

Salary is dependent on teaching and coaching experience.

Interested applicants should send an application letter, resume, copy of transcript and a copy of the teaching certificate to: Mrs. Marty Heintz, Principal, Opelousas Catholic School, 428 E. Prudhomme Street, Opelousas, La. 70570

or email: heintzm@ocsvikings.com Deadline to apply is Thursday, April 14.

Hernando High School (FL): Hernando has an opening for three assistant football coaching positions (OL/DL/RB). Hernando High School is in Brooksville, Florida, 45 minutes north of Tampa. There will be teaching positions in the fall. There is no PE openings. Hernando has been in the play-offs five out of the last six years. Please email John Scargle, Head Football Coach at coachscargle@yahoo.com and/or Mark Lee, Athletic Director at

lee_m2@hcsb.k12.fl.us.

Menlo School (CA): Varsity Offensive Position coach (OL, RB, WR, QB) , Fall 2022-23 Season for Menlo School (Atherton, CA). Menlo School is an independent, coeducational, college preparatory school for students in grades six through twelve. This is a seasonal, hourly position that compensates on-field and off-field activities including coaches meetings, players meetings, travel and practice preparation. Menlo is coming off a 12-1 season and looking to make another playoff run in 2022. Please send resumes to the following: tsmith@menloschool.org and coachmikehillsf@gmail.com