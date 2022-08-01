High School Scoop - Monday August 1, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Comstock Park (MI): The football program at Comstock Park HS is open to adding one assistant coach. Position is flexible. A Social Studies position just became available at the high school. Interested candidates can contact dsamuels@cppschools.com.

Alice (TX): The special way this high school program opens their first day of practice should set the bar for everyone else

Mark Twain (MO): Head coach Austin Leake has resigned to become the tight ends coach at Henderson State (D-II - AR).

Barbe (Lake Charles, LA): Barbe HS is looking for a Varsity Offensive Line Coach. Pay will be based on years experience in teaching along with a coaching stipend. There are some teaching openings at the school. Candidates must be certified to teach in Louisiana or be able to get the qualifications needed to be certified. Interested candidates should send a copy of their resume to Dennis Owens at dennis.owens@cpsb.org.

Aurora Central Catholic (IL): Aurora Central Catholic HS is looking for a varsity Offensive Line coach for the 2022 football season. Interested candidates should submit a resume to Head Coach Christian Rago at crago@auroracentral.com for consideration.

Franklin (MA): Franklin HS is seeking a position coach for the 2022 season. Duties will be decided based on experience and resume. There is the possibility of Coordinator duties in 2023 due to an expected staff change. Franklin is a Division 1 program and plays in the highly competitive Hockomock League. Please email Head Football Coach Eian Bain with a resume at baine@franklinps.net.

Monterey Trail (CA): Monterey Trail HS has an assistant coaching job open. Position in the building is Theatre/English. If interested, contact dcorond@egusd.net.



Mount Dora (FL): Mount Dora High School part of the Lake County School District in Central Florida is looking to add one assistant coach. Best fit for coaching position. We have a PASS (In-School Suspension) position available for certified teachers. Please send resumes, references or questions to HutchinsonL@Lake.k12.fl.us.

Winter Park (FL): Winter Park HS in Winter Park, FL has a PE/Hope /Health position available for best coaching candidate at any level. Ideal candidate would have previous HS or College coaching experience. Must also be willing to be an assistant for the track program. Send resumes via email to Head Football Coach Tim Shifflet at timothy.shifflet@ocps.net.

Vernon (FL): Vernon HS is looking for an opponent for either Sept 23 or Oct 28th. We had a cancelation and looking for a game with someone comparable as us. We have 25-28 players on roster currently. We are approximately 30 minutes north of Panama City Beach. Please call or email AD/HFC Trey Pike at treypike11@yahoo.com.