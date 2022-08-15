Skip to main content

High School Scoop - Monday August 15, 2022

Dr Krop (Miami, FL): Dr Krop HS is looking for qualified and CERTIFIED Coaches to join our District Championship program in Dade County, local coaches preferred! We are looking for Assistant Coaches on Offense for Varsity WR, OL or RB best fit with the possibility of Offensive Coordinator for the right candidate. We have In-School Substitute Teacher positions available as well as Security positions (Part Time) with the possibility of full time security and possible teaching positions for CERTIFIED and right candidates. Please email resume to Head Football Coach Tommy Caporale at tcaporale1120@gmail.com.

Tucson (AZ): Tucson HS looking for volunteer assistant football coaches. Prior experience not a requirement men and women encouraged to apply. Please email nelsonmalcolm3@gmail.com if interested.

