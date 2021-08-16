High School Scoop - Monday August 16, 2021

Author:
Publish date:
AstroTurf3

Former Memorial (NJ) head coach John Anthony Pierantozzi has passed. He led the program for nine seasons, beginning in 1982, winning the programs only two conference titles in the last 43 seasons. Please join us in praying for his family.

Resume: You've never seen a resume like this one...

Advice: The single most important piece of modern advice for head coaches (and the committees that hire them)

Capital Prep Harlem (NY): Capital Prep Harlem Charter School is looking for Teachers for multiple subjects in the school. Great starting pay!!! Multiple sports available to coach including football. If interested contact Coachditullio1@gmail.com

You May Like

SidelinePower2021

High School Scoop - Friday August 13, 2021

Guardian Caps 8-12-21

High School Scoop - Thursday August 12, 2021

640x300_August

High School Scoop - Wednesday August 11, 2021

CoachComm-AFS0821

High School Scoop - Tuesday August 10, 2021

AstroTurf3

High School Scoop - Monday August 9, 2021

Guardian Caps 8:5:21

High School Scoop - Thursday August 5, 2021

640x300_August

High School Scoop - Wednesday August 4, 2021

AstroTurf3

High School Scoop - Monday August 2, 2021