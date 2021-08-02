High School Scoop - Monday August 2, 2021

Author:
Publish date:
AstroTurf3

Gulf Coast (Naples, FL): Gulf Coast HS has an immediate need for Offensive and Defensive Assistants at all levels and holding a current Florida Teaching Certification in Social Science (Social Studies) 6-12. Candidates should possess Florida Teaching Certificate, positive attitude, commitment to year round football program, and commitment to developing and maintaining relationships with students. Interested candidates should email their resume and references to Head Football Coach Todd Nichols at Nichot1@collierschools.com. Candidates are also encouraged to log onto Collierschools.com and begin application process immediately. 

Manatee (FL): Manatee HS is looking for a defensive coordinator/linebacker coach ASAP. Email resumes to Head Coach Jacquez Green at: manateehurricanesfb@gmail.com.

You May Like

SidelinePower2021

High School Scoop - Friday July 30, 2021

JulySpecial_640x300_QwikCut

High School Scoop - Thursday July 29, 2021

Coach Weaver Quote

High School Scoop - Wednesday July 28, 2021

CoachCommAFS0221_winning

High School Scoop - Tuesday July 27, 2021

AstroTurf3

High School Scoop - Monday July 26, 2021

JulySpecial_640x300_QwikCut

High School Scoop - Friday July 23, 2021

SidelinePower2021

High School Scoop - Thursday July 22, 2021

JulySpecial_640x300_QwikCut

High School Scoop - Wednesday July 21, 2021