High School Scoop - Monday August 2, 2021

Gulf Coast (Naples, FL): Gulf Coast HS has an immediate need for Offensive and Defensive Assistants at all levels and holding a current Florida Teaching Certification in Social Science (Social Studies) 6-12. Candidates should possess Florida Teaching Certificate, positive attitude, commitment to year round football program, and commitment to developing and maintaining relationships with students. Interested candidates should email their resume and references to Head Football Coach Todd Nichols at Nichot1@collierschools.com. Candidates are also encouraged to log onto Collierschools.com and begin application process immediately.

Manatee (FL): Manatee HS is looking for a defensive coordinator/linebacker coach ASAP. Email resumes to Head Coach Jacquez Green at: manateehurricanesfb@gmail.com.