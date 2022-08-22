Skip to main content

High School Scoop - Monday August 22, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

AstroTurf 10:3:21

Trick Play: A Georgia HS game ended in four overtimes after a team pulled off a wild no-look trick play to score.

Stevens (Claremont, NH): Josh Duford is now leading the program. He replaces Paul Silva, who remains on staff as defensive coordinator.

Hibriten (NC): Hibriten HS  has an immediate assistant coaching job open with a teaching position in Science. Looking for a football coach who can coach in the secondary or on the defensive side of the ball. Contact Athletic Director Derek Reeves, at dreeves@caldwellschools.com for more information. Hibriten is a fantastic school with great leadership and deep rooted tradition in football.

You May Like

Coach Comm

High School Scoop - Tuesday August 16, 2022

By Doug Samuels
AstroTurf 10:3:21

High School Scoop - Monday August 15, 2022

By Doug Samuels
Sideline Power 10-1-21

High School Scoop - Friday August 12, 2022

By Doug Samuels
QwikCut 8-3-22

High School Scoop - Wednesday August 10, 2022

By Doug Samuels
CoachComm-AFS_0222

High School Scoop - Tuesday August 9, 2022

By Doug Samuels
AstroTurf 10:3:21

High School Scoop - Monday August 8, 2022

By Doug Samuels
Sideline Power January

High School Scoop - Friday August 5, 2022

By Doug Samuels
RII Sports August

High School Scoop - Thursday August 4, 2022

By Doug Samuels