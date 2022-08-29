High School Scoop - Monday August 29, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Littlerock (CA): Littlerock HS has multiple teaching positions, including Physical Education. If you are interested in coaching Football and other sports in California, this is a great opportunity. If you have a Bachelor's Degree and are interested, please contact Coach Carnevali, Head Football Coach, gcarnevali@avhsd.org.

Monomoy (MA): After years as an assistant, Rob Sliney has taken over as head coach.