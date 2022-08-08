High School Scoop - Monday August 8, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Hillcrest-Evergreen (AL): Head coach Mike Dean has stepped down, citing health reasons.

Hamilton (MI): Hamilton High School is looking to add a coach who is certified in Social Studies/PE to teach at the Middle School. Coaches who are interested click on this link. Please contact Head Coach Phil Koops at pkoops@hamiltonschools.us for further questions.

Muskegon Heights (MI): Head coach Van Parker has resigned on the eve of official practices opening in Michigan. We hear he is expected to accept a position at the small college level.

Cedar Grove (GA): Cedar Grove HS is still looking for a game for week 1 8/19. Please contact Head Coach John Adams if interested. If no answer please shoot a text. 678-520-3375