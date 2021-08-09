High School Scoop - Monday August 9, 2021

Center Line (MI): Center Line HS is looking for Varsity Assistant Coaches. Positions available include; defensive backs, offensive line, and potential defensive coordinator position, if qualified. Varsity experience is preferred. Science position currently available at the high school. Interested coaches can contact torresb@clps.org.

Kirtland (NM): Jeff Schaum has accepted the head coaching job, per source.

Burlington City (NJ): Kadin Booker has accepted the head coaching position at his alma mater.

Bessemer City (AL): Austin Westbrook is the new offensive coordinator.

