High School Scoop - Monday December 12, 2022

New Braunfels Canyon (TX): UT-Rio Grande Valley (FCS) is hiring New Braunfels Canyon (TX) head coach Travis Bush to lead its program onto the field, according to Dave Campbell's Texas Football. Our story from last week on the Vaqueros' plan to Rally the Valley.

James River (Midlothian, VA): James River is a 6A program in Midlothian, VA. We are currently looking for assistant coaches. We are expecting teaching position openings for the 2023-2024 school year. If interested, please contact Head Coach Jacob Hodges at jacob_hodges@ccpsnet.net.

Central (Brooksville, FL): Central HS is looking for a defensive coordinator and several position coaches. Teaching positions may be available, currently we have ESE, Math and Reading open. Please send resumes and your teaching interest to Jim Pusateri at coachjrp@gmail.com.

Ottawa Hills (MI): Sources tell FootballScoop the head coaching job is open.