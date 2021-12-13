High School Scoop - Monday December 13, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

North Port (FL): North Port High School is looking for experienced Offensive and Defensive Coordinators. We will have multiple positions available on campus. All qualified candidates should send resumes to head football coach Garon Belser at garon.belser@sarasotacountyschools.net.

Ocean Lakes (VA): Ocean Lakes HS located in Virginia Beach, VA has multiple openings on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. Looking for well qualified applicants that have multiple years experience coaching varsity football. Potential for teaching positions for the 2022-2023 school year depending on content area. Send resumes to the Head Coach James Yeager. james.yeager@vbschools.com.

Cedar Shoals (GA): Cedar Shoals HS in Athens, GA is looking for an inspired hardworking Offensive Line Coach. Other coaching positions are available as well. We have teaching positions openings that are available beginning in January (SPED, ESOL). Paraprofessional and campus security on campus positions are currently open as well. Other teaching openings will be available in the fall of 2022. Interested coaches should send resumes to Head Coach Leroy Ryals at ryalsl@clarke.k12.ga.us.

Shepherd (MI): Former Wyoming HS (MI) head coach Irv Sigler, who spent last season away from the sidelines, has been named the new head coach at Shepherd.

Pace Academy (Atlanta, GA): The school is seeking an outstanding educator for Head Football Coach/Game-Day Administrator. This is a full-time, 12-month, exempt position that reports to the Director of Athletics. The projected start date is Feb. 1, 2022. See full details of the job via this link.

Jefferson Morgan (PA): Shane Ziats as been named head coach at Jefferson Morgan HS.

Thomas County Central (GA): Colquitt County (GA) head coach Justin Rodgers has accepted the head coaching job at Thomas County Central HS.

Sun Valley (NC): Per source, Willow Spring HS (NC) wide receivers coach / special teams coordinator Ryan Smith is leaving to become the new HC at Sun Valley HS (NC).

Greenfield (WI): Mike Kubes has been announced as the new head coach.

Clinton (TN): The program is looking to hire an assistant coach and Math teacher. Interested candidates can reach out to Principal Dan Jenkins at djenkins@acs.ac.

St. John Paul II Catholic (Huntsville, AL): The Head Football Coach of St. John Paul II (JPII) is responsible for the overall vision, strategy and direction of the high school and middle school football program. A leader with strong integrity both on and off the field, the Head Coach will align the football program to reflect the mission of the school and its core values. The Head Coach will instill a high level of appreciation for the discipline related to the game of football while highlighting the importance of hard work, sportsmanship, and accountability. The ideal candidate will excel at building strong relationships with all stakeholders involved in the football program and greater JPII community. A full-time position will accompany the coaching position depending on the needs and resources of the School and licensure/certification of the candidate. Interested candidates can apply by sending their resume, references and any other relevant documentation to Matt McManus at mmcmanus@jp2falcons.org.

Gulf Coast (FL): Gulf Coast High School is a 8A program located in Naples, Florida. We have an immediate need for Offensive and Defensive Assistants with a possible Coordinator position for the right candidate. We anticipate teaching positions in a variety of subject areas including Social Studies, ESE & possible PE. We are seeking high quality teachers and coaches who can relate to students with high academics and possess the following qualifications and characteristics: Florida Teaching Certificate, College or High School Coaching Experience, A positive attitude and commitment to developing and maintaining relationships with student athletes year round, Experience with Hudl and other technologies to organize/prepare. Interested candidates should email their resume and references to Head Football Coach Todd Nichols at Nichot1@collierschools.com.