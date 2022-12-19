High School Scoop - Monday December 19, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Central (Phenix City, AL): Central HS (7A) located in Phenix City, Alabama is looking for a game to fill their schedule for the 2023 football season. Friday, September 29, 2023 is the available date. Home game is preferred. In-state and out-of-state schools may email head coach Patrick Nix at pnix@pcboe.net for more information.

Cape Elizabeth (ME): Head coach Sean Green has resigned.

Brunswick (GA): Brunswick HS, located in Brunswick Georgia is looking for a Varsity Offensive Line Coach. All Teaching Certifications will be considered. Send Resume to mitchel.belker@glynn.k12.ga.us.

Monache (Porterville, CA): Monache HS is seeking a Varsity Offensive Coordinator and position coaches at all levels. We are interested in energetic coaches that will demonstrate strong character and work to improve student-athletes. Interested applicants should contact Athletic Director Marc Salazar, at marcsalazar@portervilleschools.org. Teaching positions are available in the 23-24 school year for qualified applicants.