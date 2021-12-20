High School Scoop - Monday December 20, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429a

Kimberly (WI): Head coach Steve Jones, the author of hit book The Twin Thieves, has announced his resignation from coaching and teaching and will now focus on leadership development as his career.

South Effingham (GA): South Effingham HS, located near Savannah, is looking for assistant football coaches (DBs and Special Teams Coordinator is the priority, but other positions will be considered as well). Must be certified to teach. All teaching fields but PE will be considered. All candidates must be willing to commit year-round to football. If interested please send your resume to Nathan Clark at nclark@effingham.k12.ga.us

Sotomayor (TX): Juan Morales has been named head coach / athletic director.

Satellite (FL): Satellite HS, a 5A program in Satellite Beach, Florida located a block away from the beach is looking for an ON-CAMPUS Defensive Coordinator / Head Strength Coach. We finished 10-3 in 2021 with a Round 3 - Regional Final Appearance in the FHSAA Playoffs. Teaching positions in various subject areas are anticipated to open in the Fall 2022 and we have an immediate opening for a teacher with FLDOE certification in Math. Candidates must be eligible to obtain or currently possess a FLDOE Teaching Certificate in the specified subject area and/or be willing to teach out of field. Please send a letter of interest, resume, and references to Head Football Coach - Ted Kimmey at kimmey.ted@brevardschools.org.

Palatka (FL): Palatka Jr/Sr high school is seeking assistants for football. We have an immediate opening in ELA 7-12th grades, History/Civics 7-12th Grades and PE 7-12th Grades. Candidates must hold a cert. in Florida, a temporary in these fields or be willing to teach out of field with a valid teaching cert. These positions will start in Jan and remain open until filled. All assistant positions will be considered, but offered to the best fit. Please send resumes to Patrick Turner HC at pturner@my.putnamschools.org Palatka is building a program from the ground up and looking for dedicated assistants.

Bearden (TN): Josh Jones has been tabbed to lead the program.

Godby (FL): DeMario Jones, a former assistant at Valdosta HS (GA), has been named the new head coach.

Edgewood (WI): Edgewood HS is currently looking to fill multiple assistant coach positions within the program. Edgewood is a Private, Catholic High School located in desirable Madison Wisconsin. Coming off a very successful, record breaking season, with 20 returning letterwinners, we look to continue building our successful winning culture. There are currently two full time positions available in our Learning Resource Center available at semester, with multiple other positions available in the building beginning next year. Looking for JV Head Coach along with other positions within the staff. Please contact Head Coach Jesse Norris at jesse.norris@edgewoodhs.org if interested.

FirstDown PlayBook is offering FREE 3-Day Memberships to all high school and college coaches. No credit card is needed and no obligation after. Sign up in seconds here.

Patterson (LA): Patterson HS is seeking an experienced Defensive Coordinator and certified Math or Social Studies teacher. Teaching position begins in January. Send resume to zlochard@stmaryk12.net.

Woodlawn (Baton Rouge, LA): Woodlawn High School is currently seeking a defensive coordinator along with possible defensive assistants. An applicant certified to teach high school is preferred. Teaching positions are available in January. Applicants should send resume to Brent Broussard at wbroussard@ebrschools.org.

Green Bay East (WI): Historic Green Bay East High School (Green Bay, WI) is searching for assistant football coaches to serve at both the high school and middle school level. Applicants should desire to win games however more importantly strive to build a program based on Love, Effort, Attitude, and Discipline (#LEAD). Special Consideration will be given to coaches with a background in the flexbone offense. If interested please send a resume and purpose statement to coach Levi Nelson at rlnelson1@gbaps.org.

Hamilton-Wenham (MA): Longtime head coach, and Hall of Famer, Jim Pugh has stepped down. Pugh is 71 years old and retires with an overall record of 216-132.

Olympic Heights (FL): Olympic Heights, a 7A program in Boca Raton, Fl., is looking to hire several position coaches for the upcoming 2022 season. We are looking to hire at the Offensive Line, Defensive Line, Inside Linebackers, Corners and Safety positions. But All positions are open to apply, we are looking for the right coaches so we are willing to shuffle the current staff around to give our players the best staff possible. We are coming off a 4-5 season, the best season in the last several years, and with a lot of players returning we are continuing to build. We are looking for coaches that believe in developing the complete player on the field, in the classroom and in the community. Spring football starts in April, local coaches are highly encouraged to apply. We will have several teaching positions open in the core subjects. Interviews will start the second week of January. If interested please submit a copy of your resume and 3 references to Coach Brandon Knight at Brandon.Knight@palmbeachschools.org.



