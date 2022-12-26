Skip to main content

High School Scoop - Monday December 26, 2022

St. Thomas More School (CT): St. Thomas More School is looking for an offensive coordinator. Candidate must have a college degree, be vaccinated, and live in an apartment in our football dormitory. Candidate also just be willing to teach a subject. If interested please email HC Ernest Anderson at Eanderson@stmct.org.

Wiregrass Ranch (FL): Wiregrass Ranch HS, located in Wesley Chapel, is looking for a Varsity Offensive Line Coach. Send resumes to MMKantor@pasco.k12.fl.us .

