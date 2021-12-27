High School Scoop - Monday December 27, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

JR Tucker (VA): J.R. Tucker HS is looking to fill the positions of QBs coach, WRs coach, and DBs coach. Additional titles such as offensive coordinator, recruiting coordinator, and social media coordinator can be discussed as well. Please email resumes to Head Coach Phillip Sims at coach.philsims@gmail.com.

Celebration (FL): Celebration HS is looking for multiple coaches on both sides of the ball. Just minutes from Disney Magic Kingdom, Celebration is an 8A Football Program located in the heart of Florida. Last season we went 7-4 under new coaching staff, and are looking to make playoffs for first time in school history. We have 6 offensive and 6 defensive starters returning. We have immediate openings in math, language arts, reading, and ESE. Expect to have openings next year in every subject except PE/Health. If interested, please email cover letter, resume, and three references to Coach Rich Pringle at celebrationstormfb@gmail.com.

Latrobe (PA): Per source, Jason Marucco has resigned after eight seasons.

Center Point (AL): Center Point HS is looking for an August 19th, 2022 game in Georgia, Mississippi or Tennessee. If interested contact HC/AD gbates7@yahoo.com

Wickenburg (AZ): Wickenburg HS is looking for a secondary coach who is a Social Studies Teacher. Wickenburg High School is a 3A program that competes in the 3A West Conference and is a regular in the Arizona State Football playoffs. We have great facilities and a very supportive administration. If interested, please email resume to head coach Mike Mitchell at Coachmitch16@gmail.com.

Reading (PA): Reading HS, the largest school in the state, has posted their head coaching position.

Lowell (MA): Head coach Rob Pike has resigned.

Lenoir City (TN): Lenoir City HS is looking for assistant coaches. Positions needed are OL, DB, WR. Defensive Coordinator is a possibility for an experienced candidate. All teaching certifications will be considered including PE. There is currently a Special Education caseload manager position available and posted on the district website. All interested candidates please send resume to Head Coach Gary Dugger at coachdugger7@gmail.com

Amos P. Godby (FL): Amos P. Godby HS located in Tallahassee, Florida is in search of the following positions: offensive coordinator, offensive line. On-campus positions (instructional, non-instructional) will be available for the right fit. Please send your resume and certification area (if applicable) to Head Football Coach DeMario Jones at coachdaj92@gmail.com. Deadline to submit is January 3, 2021.