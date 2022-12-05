High School Scoop - Monday December 5, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Metter (GA): Metter HS is seeking applicants for the head football coaching position. All potential candidates must hold or be able to obtain a clear/renewable Georgia teaching certification. Successful head coaching experience and/or coordinator experience is preferred but not required. All interested candidates should send a letter of interest and resume to Human Resource Director John Jordan at jjordan@metter.org. Inquiries and applications will be accepted through Friday December 16th, 2022 (all submissions will be kept confidential until the appropriate time).

South Cobb (GA): South Cobb HS in Austell, GA, has immediate openings (January hire) for assistant football coaches certified in English or Math. There will also be other teaching positions available for the 2023-24 school year. We are looking for energetic, best-fit coaches on both sides of the ball, who like hard work. There is the possibility of a coordinator spot for the right candidate. Cobb County Schools has one of the highest pay scales in Georgia, and football in the Atlanta metro area is fiercely competitive. Interested candidates can reach out to HFC Thomas Hanson at thomas.hanson@cobbk12.org .

Clarksville Academy (TN): Clarksville Academy in Tennessee has multiple openings for experienced assistant football coaches, with the possibility of coordinator for the right candidate. All certifications will be considered including Physical Education. If interested, email your resume to Head Coach Scott Murray at smurray@clarksvilleacademy.com.

Sarasota (FL): Sarasota HS is looking to fill our Varsity Head Football Coach vacancy. Interested candidates should send a letter of interest, resume, and reference information to Athletic Director Shane Ahles at shane.ahles@sarasotacountyschools.net.

Winter Springs (FL): Winter Springs HS is in search of assistant football coaches at the varsity level. Coaches need to have a desire and passion for the game, to help student-athletes become better on and off the field and want to help build a winning football program. Responsibilities and duties will include but are not limited to clinics, fields, fundraising, equipment and assisting the Head Coach in other football-related matters. Looking for 2 varsity football coaches, OL Coach with Varsity experience is a must and a DB coach with Varsity experience is a must. Looking for coaches to start ASAP at this time we only have an English teaching spot open. We expect more for next year. Interested candidates should email their resume to Head Football Coach Tim Dycus at timothy_dycus@scps.k12.fl.us.

James Wood (VA): James Wood HS is accepting applications for their Head Varsity Football Coach position. Student enrollment is 1450. Please reach out to Athletic Director, Brian Sullivan with resume at sullivab@fcpsk12.net if interested.

Fontana (CA): Fohi has an immediate need for top-notch communicators, passionate “Football” people, and exceptional role models who are effective teachers and positive influences to fill coordinator and assistant coaching roles. Fohi is a growing program who finished in the quarter finals last season. We have needs for position coaches who want to continue to grow our championship culture at this school and community. We are looking for dedicated coaches that understand the necessity to work in a year round program, work after hours to prepare, and utilize top notch instructional strategies to teach football techniques and concepts. Looking to fill coaching needs for the 2023 Season. Possible upcoming classified on campus opportunities. Possible upcoming certificated opportunities on campus. Interested coaches can send their resumes to J. Eric Gonzales at Gonzjh@fusd.net.



Somerset (FL): Somerset Academy is looking to revamp the coaching staff. We are a winning program in Class 4 Metro. Went to playoffs this year, 6-4 record. We are looking to hire a Defensive coordinator and Defensive assistants. Also, offensive assistants, Possible Offensive coordinator position for the right candidate. Teaching Positions May be available some time in 2023. Interested candidates can contact dbaker@somersetacademy.com.

Middleburg (FL): Middleburg HS is looking to add coaches on offense and defense. Middleburg is a 6a school that made the playoffs this year. We are in a growing community and located 20 minutes west of Jacksonville, Florida. Possible teaching and aid positions open. NO PE. Please send resumes to Head Coach Ryan Wolfe at ryan.wolfe@myoneclay.net.



