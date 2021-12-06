High School Scoop - Monday December 6, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Whitney (Rocklin, CA): Whitney HS in the Sac Joaquin Section is looking for Varsity assistant coaches for the following positions: QB, OL, WR, and DB. A full time PE job is available and potential for other subjects. Looking for coaches who are committed and are willing to put in extra time. If interested please contact Zac McNally at zmcnally@rocklinusd.org.

North Pike (MS): North Pike HS has an assistant football coaching position available. For the right applicant, this position could be a possible coordinator position. Feel free to contact Head Football Coach Matthew Mock via email at mmock@npsd.k12.ms.us.

Lexington Catholic (NE): Lexington Catholic High School seeks a Head Football Coach who is committed to educating students and challenging them to live as a Christian witness to others. The Head Football Coach is responsible for all assistant coaches at the varsity, junior varsity, freshmen, and middle school levels and any support staff needed to run the program. The coach is responsible for the team-funded budget which includes revenue and expense transactions. This job requires you to interact thoughtfully and respectfully with student-athletes, fellow coaches, staff, parents, and the community. Positive communication strategies, organizational skills, and safety awareness are key requirements. See full job description here.

Prior high school Head Coaching experience, or college coaching experience, preferred. All teaching fields will be considered. Interested candidates are asked to send letter of interest, coaching philosophy, resume, and references to Athletic Director Dave Nurnberg at dnurnberg@lexingtoncatholic.com. Applications will be accepted until December 18. Please no phone inquiries.

Plattsmouth (NE): After 37 years as a high school and small college coach in Nebraska, the last 10 years leading the program at Plattsmouth, Bob Dzuris is retiring.

Kent City (MI): Zach Gropp, a defensive assistant under former head coach Bill Crane, is being named head coach, per source.

Park Vista (FL): Park Vista Community HS is looking to hire coaches for the following positions; TEs, DL, Nickels / DBs. Teaching positions are available. Interested coaches can contact Head Coach Leonard Weaver at coachleonardweaver21@gmail.com.

Lowndes (GA): Lowndes HS is looking for two football opponents for the fall 2021 season. We have three dates available including August 26, September 9, and September 23. We would like to find a home and home opponent (in Georgia or North Florida) as well as a buyout opponent. Travel money is negotiable. If interested please email Assistant AD Danny Redshaw at: dannyredshaw@lowndes.k12.ga.us

Alma (MI): Head coach Dan Falor has stepped down from his coaching post to become the principal at the high school.

Juan Diego Catholic (Draper, UT): Juan Diego Catholic High School in Draper Utah has hired Ron James as their new Head Football Coach. This is only the third head coach in the history of the school. Juan Diego has won 8 Utah 3A State Championships. Coach James has coached In college football, the CFL and was a 2 time AFL Coach of the Year.

Lexington Senior (NC): Lexington Senior High School is looking to fill assistant football coaching positions. We are located 50 minutes north of Charlotte, NC. We are seeking engaged, enthusiastic (2-offensive/2-defensive/Special-Teams background) coaches who are dedicated to mentoring, and teaching student athletes positive life skills through the sport of football. We have immediate Teaching/Para-Professional openings at this link. Potential candidates will be considered to coach a specific position group along with other duties assigned per the job description. Interested candidates please email your resume to coach Brown at ebrown@lexcs.org.

Alma (MI): The Varsity Head Football position is now open. We currently have a high school English and Special Education teaching positions available (starting ASAP). The high school also has a School Success Mentor and Full-Time Substitute positions available. All inquiries should be directed to Steve Humm, Alma High School Athletic Director at shumm@almaschools.net.

St. Pius (Albuquerque, NM): St. Pius HS is looking for preseason games for these dates in 2022-2023 season against any 6A or 5A teams in Dallas/San Antonio or Austin. Also any team In Arizona area. Looking or Home games.

Johnson Central (KY): With the conclusion of the season, Johnson Central High School in Paintsville, KY is now open. Johnson Central is a 4A school who finished as state runner-up and has competed in six of the last state championships, winning it in 2016 & 2019. Please submit a letter of interest and resume to AD Tommy McKenzie at tommy.mckenzie@johnson.kyschools.us.

Hickory (NC): Hickory HS, located in the foothills of NC, is looking for coaches. Open coaching positions are Defensive Coordinator (3-3-5 System) and Offensive Line. Teaching positions are Science and Special Education. We also have a Dean of Students position, as well as Behavioral Support Specialist positions. Contact Joe Glass at glassjo@hickoryschools.net.

Griffin (GA): Griffin HS is looking for an offensive coordinator. PE teaching slot available. Contract is 20 extra days plus supplement. 2nd Sport supplements are also available. Please send resume and references to rusty.easom@gscs.org.



