High School Scoop - Monday February 14, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Kentucky high school coaching icon Joe Jaggers has passed. His record as a head coach was 292-105-3.

Legendary Malden football coach Paul Finn, a Hall of Fame head coach, has passed away. He was 74 years old. Please join us in praying for his family.

Kinsgtree (SC): Per source, Brian Smith has been named head of the newly combined school of Kingstree HS. The merged school will be the Kingstree Blazers after they merged with CE Murray HS (SC).

New Hampton (NH): New Hampton School is looking for a highly qualified defensive coordinator. New Hampton School is an independent boarding school located in central New Hampshire. The school anticipates teaching positions for the 2022-2023 school year. If interested, please email Head Coach Ed Kiley at ekiley@newhampton.org for more information.

Cardinal Newman (Santa Rosa, CA): Cardinal Newman is looking to hire an assistant coach. Position determined by experience. Teaching position openings in Math, Theology, and Sports Science. For more information or questions please feel free to contact head coach / AD Richard Sanchez at sanchez@cardinalnewman.org.

Lafayette (MO): Head coach Ryan Shroyer has resigned after leading his alma mater for one season.

Cherryvale (KS): Cherryvale HS is looking for an energetic OC or DC for the 2022 Season. Potential positions in the building for both certified and non-certified positions for the right candidate depending on contract renewals. There is low cost housing available with this position. 2nd year as a staff and moving down to a classification where we can be extremely competitive. We have increased our numbers from 20 players to 42 this offseason. Great opportunity for a college GA or a first time coordinator. Extremely competitive pay for the area. Send resume, references, and coaching philosophy to Head Football Coach Robert Henderson at rhenderson@usd447.org.

Haines City (FL): Haines City HS Is looking for hard working, dedicated coaches who are not afraid of a challenge. Positions needed are as follows: OC (Wing-T/Shotgun Wing-T) and defensive line coach. PE positions available. Please submit your resume to Patrick.herrington@polk-fl.net.

Caruthersville (MO): Caruthersville HS, located in the boot heel of Missouri, is looking for an energetic WR/DB Coach. Possible special teams coordinator for the right candidate. This position will be highly involved in game planning, strength training, and academic monitoring of football players. Multiple teaching positions available. We have a great facilities, a strong tradition, and outstanding community support. If you’re interested email Coach Guglielmo at dguglielmo@cps18.org.

Kingstree (SC): Kingstree HS is looking for a week 0 on August 19th or 20th. Game can be home or away. Interested programs can contact bsmith@wcsd.k12.sc.us.

Rigby (ID): Rigby HS, a 5A program in East Idaho, and has played in three state championships in a row, winning in 2019 and 2021. Looking to hire a football coach for the upcoming year. Preference would be on the defensive side of the ball and a candidate with coordinator experience would be ideal. We will have teaching positions available for the 22/23 school year. Please send resumes, references or questions to head coach Armando Gonzalez at argonzalez@sd251.org.

Christian (San Diego, CA): Christian HS head coach and athletic director Danny Mitchell will be the new Offensive Coordinator of the Vienna Vikings (Europe), per source.

Arroyo Grande (Arroyo Grande, CA): Arroyo Grande HS is looking for qualified teachers that also are interested in coaching. Arroyo Grande High School currently has multiple openings on the Varsity Football staff. Interested parties can contact Head Coach Mike Hartman michael.hartman@lmusd.org Applicant pools are being complied in the following subject areas: Social Studies, Math, Health.

Maumelle (AR): Brian Maupin has been named head coach.