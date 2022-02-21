High School Scoop - Monday February 21, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Oak Hall (Gainesville, FL): Oak Hall School is looking for an offensive coordinator with experience in the single wing spin series or the Gun Wing T. Must be well-versed with Hudl software. A Lower School PE position is potentially available for well-qualified candidates. Serious candidates please email resume to Head Coach R.J. Fuhr at rfuhr@oakhall.org.

Middletown (CT): Longtime assistant and defensive coordinator Josh Rosek has been named the team's new head coach.

Camden (SC): Camden HShas assistant football openings on the Varsity staff. Coaching positions will be based on best fit. Teaching positions available include: Math, English, Spec Ed, and PE. Camden HS has a 40-10 record over the last four seasons including three straight region championships and back-to-back state finals appearances. Send resumes to HC Brian Rimpf Brian.rimpf@kcsdschools.net.

Linden (MI): Davison (MI) assistant Chad Williams has accepted the head coaching job.

St. Thomas (Houston, TX): St. Thomas HS is looking for assistant coaches and have a Social Studies and Math opening for the 2022-2023 school year. Find details at www.sths.org/about/careers. We compete in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools at the 6A level (Division 1). St. Thomas is an all-boys private Catholic college-preparatory school for grades 9-12. Ranked among the country’s finest college-preparatory schools and founded in 1900, St. Thomas High School continues today to build on its mission: Teach Me Goodness, Discipline, and Knowledge. With an enrollment of approximately 600 students and growing, St. Thomas is committed to providing a multi-dimensional education for young men through a challenging college-preparatory curriculum and an abundance of artistic, athletic, and leadership opportunities. The motivated students, talented faculty and staff, devoted and active parents, and distinguished alumni base along with an exciting new addition to the beautiful centrally located campus, make St. Thomas one of the most exciting places to work in education.

South Lake (Groveland, FL): South Lake HS is currently seeking a qualified defensive coordinator with a background in ODD Front. We are looking for candidates of high character and values that understand the time commitment involved. South Lake plays 7A football with approximately 2100 students enrolled in the school. We anticipate multiple teaching openings in the Fall EXCEPT PE. If interested, please send resumes to Head Coach LaQuentin Taylor at TaylorL10@lake.k12.fl.us.



Lovett (GA): The Lovett School in Atlanta is looking for an experienced OL coach for our varsity team. We have teaching openings in the following areas: Physics, Chemistry, Math, English, History, and Spanish. Please send resumes to mike.muschamp@lovett.org.