High School Scoop - Monday February 28, 2022

The King's Academy (FL): Ben McEnroe has been named head coach.

Bryant (AR): Bryant High School in Bryant, Arkansas is looking for a home game on Sept. 2nd. Contact Buck James at 870-818-0050.

William T. Dwyer (FL): William T. Dwyer High School in Palm Beach Gardens, FL is seeking assistant football coaches. Candidates must be willing to give a year-round commitment. All year weight room training, skill development, staff meetings, weekly game film breakdown, camps, etc. Preference will be given to those that are certified to teach in Florida or reside in Florida. Please send resumes with references to: Contact: mackinley.rolle@palmbeachschools.org or DwyerHSFootball@gmail.com

Millbrook (NC): Millbrook High is a tradition rich 4A program located in Raleigh coming off an 11-2 season. We are looking to add a QB Coach and a defensive assistant (preferably DB) to our staff. We have teaching openings in CTE, English, Army JROTC, Math, and Social Studies. Please email your resume and interest letter to head coach, Chris Bunting, at cbunting@wcpss.net.

Lebanon (NH): Chris Childs has stepped down after 15 seasons leading his alma mater. He led the program to its first state championship in 2010 and to the Division II semifinals in 2021.

Nelson County (VA): Nelson County Head Football Coach Darrin McKenzie has resigned his position. A search for a new head coach will begin immediately. Apply online.

Miami Coral Park (FL): Miami Coral Park Senior High School football program is looking to hire a Offensive Coordinator, Offensive Line, & QB coach for the 2022 football season. Full time jobs are available. The program will be available for interviews in Orlando during the Glazier Clinic, March 4th-6th. If you are interested please email your resume to Head Football Coach Vernon Wilder, III at vwilder3@dadeschools.net.

Edwardsville (IL): Located 35 minutes outside of St. Louis, Mo., Edwardsville is currently taking resumes for a Varsity Secondary coach. For current employment opportunities please click here. We anticipate more opening to be posted this spring. Please send resumes to HFC Matt Martin at mmartin@ecusd7.org or DC Kelsey Pickering kpickering@ecusd7.org.

Simi Valley Royal (CA): Royal High School, located in Simi Valley, CA is looking for Week 0 Away for the 2022 football season. Royal finished in Division 11 with a 4-5 record for the 2021 season. We plan to have 3 levels next fall but can adjust for 2 levels if necessary. Please email christian.dearborn@simivalleyusd.org.

Valley Catholic (OR): Valley Catholic High School (Beaverton Oregon) looking for a experienced Varsity Offense/Defense Line coach. This is a stipend position. Please send email with details of your experience to Head Coach Michael Snyder Msnyder@valleycatholic.org.

Sierra Linda (AZ): Sierra Linda HS in Phoenix Arizona is looking for assistant football coaches for all levels. Varsity Defensive Coordinator and Oline a priority. Also need QBs WRs, DL, LBs.. We have Teaching Jobs in History, Math, and English and also Classified positions available. Please send Resume to Tyrone.preyer@tuhsd.org.

Woodland (GA): Woodland High School in Stockbridge, Georgia has an immediate open for Offensive Coordinator. Candidates will need to be prepared to coach Spring practice which begins at the end of April. Multiple positions except PE are available in the building. Please send resume to head coach: Julian.Hicks@henry.k12.ga.us.