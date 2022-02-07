High School Scoop - Monday February 7, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Waskom (TX): Former Brownsboro (TX) head coach Greg Pearson will be the new head coach, pending board approval, according to Matt Stepp.

Nature Coast (Brooksville, FL): Nature Coast High School is looking to hire assistant coaches that can be dedicated to the year round program. We have a need for a health certification to teach teen parenting or science opening. Please email resume to head coach Cory Johns at johns_c@hcsb.k12.fl.us.

James River (VA): James River is a 6A program in Midlothian, VA. We are currently looking for assistant coaches on both sides of the ball. Positions will be based on best fit. There are potential teaching openings in Math, Social Studies, English and Special Education (potential to start teaching immediately for Math/Algebra teacher). If interested, please contact Head Coach Jacob Hodges at jacob_hodges@ccpsnet.net.

Weddington (Matthews, NC): Weddington HS is looking for a home varsity football game on either September 16th or 23rd. Email head coach Andy Capone at andy.capone@ucps.k12.nc.us if interested.

Milton (FL): Per source, longtime offensive coordinator Kelly Gillis is the new head coach.

Lakeway Christian (TN): Lakeway Christian Academy in White Pine, TN (30 minutes east of Knoxville) is looking to fill several teaching openings.This is a place with a ton of potential and a chance to build the foundation from the ground up. Our facilities are the best in the region and include an indoor facility. We currently have the following teaching positions: PE, Social Studies, Science, Math, English, Bible, Art, Elementary Ed, Substitutes. This job will require you to confirm your Christian faith. You will have to agree to a Biblical worldview and state your beliefs before accepting a position. The pay will be comparable to local public teaching jobs. We do offer benefits and a 401K option. LCA requires a bachelor's degree to teach. All assistant positions will be considered except offensive and defensive coordinator. Fill out this form if interested.

Somerset Academy (FL): Somerset Academy is looking to hire a Defensive Line coach. This Position is a stipend position, Teaching opportunity may be available in the fall. Candidates must have at least 2-3 years previous Varsity coaching experience. Interested candidates please email resume to Head coach Derrick Baker at dbaker@somersetacademy.com.

Rockford Jefferson (IL): Rockford Jefferson HS is seeking to fill the following coaching positions in our football program: Defensive Position Coaches –Defensive Backs Coach, Assistant Varsity Offensive Line Coach, and Assistant Varsity Receivers . All applicants will also be expected to assist with the Freshman and JV Levels. We currently have Security positions available. Teaching positions aren’t available currently. Must have a State of Illinois Teaching Certificate when the positions open. Please send resume to Head Coach Jacob Arnold email Jacob.arnold@rps205.com

Brookwood (AL): Brookwood HS, in Eastern Tuscaloosa County, five miles from Mercedes off I-59, has multiple anticipated teaching openings and is looking for quality, motivated coaches to assist in building an athletic program while changing the athletic culture. In football, positions are available on both sides of the ball with, possibly, the defensive coordinator position for the right fit. Most positions would require coaching a second sport. Tuscaloosa County Schools now have some of the most competitive coaches’ supplements around. For immediate consideration, please email your resume to Mike Bramblett, AD & head football coach, at mbramblett@tcss.net.

Grandville (MI): Grandville HS is looking to hire a defensive line, or linebackers coach for the varsity football staff. We anticipate multiple teaching openings in the district for the next school year (you do not need to be a teacher to apply). We have an enrollment of 1800 and play in the OK Red (largest conference in Grand Rapids/West Michigan). Interested applicants should email all inquiries to head coach Eric Stiegel estiegel@gpsbulldogs.org

Gallatin (TN): Gallatin HS is seeking two Varsity Assistant Football Coaches. The teaching position may vary, possibly History or Math. It could be a high school or a middle school teaching position depending on the applicant. The coaching positions are defensive line and outside linebackers. Resumes should be sent to head coach Chad Watson at chadrick.watson@sumnerschools.org.

Port St Lucie (FL): Port St. Lucie HS is looking for a Spring Home game. We are looking to do a Jamboree style game. We are in need of 2-3 teams. The date will be May 20th. Anyone interested please contact Head Football Coach Chris Dent at Christopher.Dent@stlucieschools.org.

Fort Pierce Westwood (FL): Fort Pierce Westwood (FL) is looking for an offensive line coach. Teaching positions will be available in many subjects. Email Head Coach Chris Kokell at christopher.kokell@stlucieschools.org if interested.

Pace (GA): Pace Academy, an independent private school in Atlanta, has an opening for an Offensive Coordinator. We will be competing at the 4A level this season. Possible openings in the upper school in Math or English. Will explore in-school possibilities as well as community coaches. Please send resumes to nick.bach@paceacademy.org.

Lake Brantley (FL): Lake Brantley HS, a 8A school just north of Orlando FL is looking to fill several football positions including Defensive Coordinator. On campus coaches are preferred with varying teaching positions available. Email resume to HC Skip clayton at skip_clayton@scps.k12.fl.us.

St. Martin (Ocean Springs, MS): St. Martin High School Football in Ocean Springs, MS is seeking an opponent for Week 2, September 1st or 2nd . If interested, please contact Head Coach Ty Smith at 601-597-9898 or Ty.smith@jcsd.ms.

North Greene (TN): North Greene HS is looking for an Offensive Coordinator for the 2022 season. All offensive positions will be considered with preferences for the QB & Offensive Line. Open teaching positions are unknown at this time but will be clearer at the end of the school year. North Greene is a small school with over 300 students who competes in Class 1A in East Tennessee. We just completed a remarkable rebuilding year, earning a TSSAA playoff berth for the first time in ten years. We are looking for enthusiastic and energetic coaches who understand what it takes to build and sustain a championship program. We value our players and coaches' time. We have intense short practices where we value rest and recovery. We demand great intensity, execution, and effort during the snap, then we give ourselves time to recover in order to perform at the highest level. Those who are interested in being a part of North Greene building a championship program, email Head Coach, Eric Tilson, using the Subject Line - Go North Greene Huskies! at eric.tilson@gcstn.org

East Jefferson (LA): Head coach Frank Allelo has resigned after six seasons to accept the offensive coordinator position at Archbishop Shaw HS (LA).

Higley (Gilbert, AZ): Higley HS is looking for varsity level coaches for the following positions: Defensive Line, Cornerbacks, Wide Receiver We are also looking for a Head Freshmen Coach Candidates must have or be able to obtain the following certifications: 1. NFHS Fundamentals of Coaching, Concussion, Heat Acclimatization 2. CPR Certification 3. DPS Issued Fingerprint Clearance Card Interested candidates should apply send a resume to eddy.zubey@husd.org

Youngstown Chaney (OH): Youngstown Chaney HS currently has offensive and defensive coaching positions available. Possible coordinator position for the right fit. We will have certified and non-certified positions in the building/district, including PE. Please send resume, references or questions to seth.antram@gmail.com. Thank you for your interest.

Fleming Island (FL): Fleming Island HS, located just south of Jacksonville, Florida is looking to fill our Offensive Coordinator position. Fleming Island competes in Class 7A, District 3. We currently have a Science position open, and potentially more at the end of the year. Please contact head coach Damenyum Springs by email at damenyum.springs@myoneclay.net.

River Ridge (FL): River Ridge High School, located in New Port Richey, FL. 10 mins from the beautiful Gulf Coast, is currently seeking Defensive Assistants for the upcoming spring and fall season. Coaches also have commitments for the 7v7 season, off-season college camps and summer conditioning. If interested in continuing a great tradition here at the school, please forward resumes to rrhsfloridafootball@gmail.com

Pepperell (GA): Pepperell HS, located five miles South of Rome, is in search of two assistant coaches. DB and WR positions are available. Teaching areas open in the fall are SpEd, English, and Science. Candidates should be open to coaching a second sport. Pepperell is an established program that has competed in the state playoffs seven straight years. If interested, send resume to Rick Hurst. (Head Coach/AD) rhurst@floydboe.net

Mount Union (PA): The Mount Union Area School District Football Program is looking to fill an assistant football coaching position/possible COORDINATOR position for the right candidate. There are IMMEDIATE openings for Secondary Math and Special Education. If you are interested, contact Head Football Coach, Anthony Sottasante at (717) 424-5840.

Millard South (Omaha, NE): Millard South HS is looking to fill some assistant football coaching positions. Local candidates are encouraged to apply. There are possible teaching positions open in Business & History. Email your resume to HFB Coach Ty Wisdom at southfbfamily@gmail.com.

Johnson City (TX): Bryan HS (TX) offensive coordinator Nelson Kortis has been named the new head coach.

Lakeway Christian (TN): Thad Wells has accepted the head coaching job.

Sun Prairie (WI): Josh O'Connor has been announced as the new head coach.