High School Scoop - Monday Janaury 30, 2023

Elk River (MN): Elk River HS Football currently has 2 coaching openings available for the 2023-24 season. A varsity defensive assistant, we have some positional flexibility so we are looking for the best available. We also have a freshman assistant coaching position open as well. Teaching positions for the 2023-24 school year are unknown at this time. Please contact head coach Steve Hamilton at steven.hamilton@isd728.org.

Joliet West (IL): Joliet West HS is seeking a varsity defensive backs coach for a paid position with previous defensive back coaching experience at the high school level. Applicants must be a teacher or ASEP certified and be able to pass a background check. Interested applicants please send resume to Dan Tito dtito@jths.org by 2/17.

Midway (Dunn, NC): Midway HS is looking for assistant coaches. Looking specifically for DB, DL or QB, but any position and role will be considered. Teaching positions are TBD at this time. Please contact Kyle Stevens kstevens@sampson.k12.nc.us.

Camden County (Kingsland, GA): Camden County HS in Kingsland, GA is looking for a home game on September 8, 2023. Travel stipend is available. If interested, please contact Jereme Vendette at jvendette@camden.k12.ga.us.

Carter (TN): Carter (TN) Carter HS is located in Strawberry Plains, TN just on the outside of Knoxville, is looking to build our football staff. Positions are available on both sides of the ball, JV and Middle School program. Looking for the best available coaches, we have positional flexibility. Positions in the high school are currently limited to Educational Assistant starting at $20k and Restorative ASST in the middle school starting at $23k. Certified teaching positions are expected to be available for the fall. Please contact Head Coach Justin Pressley with your information at justin.pressley@knoxschools.org.

Freedom (South Riding, VA): South Riding HS is looking to hire the following positions; OL, DL, STC, DC, LBs, RBs, WRs. Please indicate in your email which position you are applying for. Interested applicants can apply via this link.

Hanahan (SC): Hanahan HS is looking to add Coaches. We are a 3A school in one of the best locations in the Southeast! We are 15 minutes from downtown Charleston and the Beaches! Offensive and Defensive Coordinator opportunities possible for the right candidate’s. All teaching positions will be considered including PE. Please send Resume to Head Coach Milan Turner at coachmilanturner@gmail.com.

Davis (CA): Davis Senior HS is currently looking for assistant football coaches. It will be a varsity Offensive Coordinator, QB and WR position openings. We are currently in the top division in the San Juaquin Section. Teaching positions in multiple fields. Looking for dedicated coaches who will take ownership of position group and dedicate themselves to truly teaching the game. Must be willing to commit to a year-round program. Please email resume to head coach Nick Garratt at ngarratt@djusd.net.

Dubuque (IA): Dubuque HS is looking to add at least 3 (paid) coaches to our football program. Preferable on the offensive side of the ball but open to defensive minded coaches. Depending on experience, one of the open positions could be Varsity Offensive Coordinator/QB Coach. We are a playoff caliber program in class 5A (highest in state). If interested, email dmoore@dbqschools.org.

Chester (SC): Chester HS is looking for a defensive assistant coach with weight room experience. Certification Areas: PE, Social Studies, and English. Chester is located 45 min south of Charlotte 10 min from I-77. 2018 AAA State Champions and 2021 Upper State Runner - Up. Please send resumes to vfloyd@chester.k12.sc.us



