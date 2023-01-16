High School Scoop - Monday January 16, 2023

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Russellville (AL): Russellville HS is accepting resumes for a Varsity QBs or WRs coach. Coaching candidates should have a strong work ethic, energetic, and positive attitude motivated to be a positive influence on the young men in our program. Russellville is 43-16 the last 5 years with 5 playoff appearances and 3 Region Championships. The teaching position associated with this position is Physical Education at the Middle School. A second sport is an option as well. February 6 is the potential start date. Contact AD/HC John Ritter at john.ritter@rcs.k12.al.us.

Fork Union (VA): Fork Union Military Academy has posted the Head Prep Football Coaching Position on its website. The Academy provides a competitive compensation package, which may include housing on campus if available. Anticipated teaching openings and other job opportunities are posted. Contact hr@fuma.org and apply online through the website.

Darlington (SC): Jamie Johnson has been named the new Head Football Coach. Johnson leaves Hannah-Pamplico HS (SC) as head football coach / Athletic Director.



Brandon (FL): Brandon HS (FL) is looking to hire coaches for the 2023 season. We are in the process of revamping the program and need high energy, determined coaches to join the program. Brandon High School is 15 minutes from Tampa. There will be several on campus vacancies in the classroom and on campus in the Fall with some also in the Spring, Please send resumes and references to Head Coach Bruce McCaleb at bmccaleb626@gmail.com.

Brighton (TN): Brighton HS has named Keith Setler head coach.

St. John's College HS (Washington, DC): St. John’s College High School is a private Catholic school located in Northwest Washington, DC. St. John’s is part of the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) which is one of the countries most elite conferences. St. John’s is currently seeking to a hire a Varsity Quarterbacks Coach to join the school’s football program. Candidates should have a willingness to learn film breakdown, practice planning, game planning, and recruiting. Applicants should be committed to partaking in a year round program that is passionate about developing student-athletes on and off the field. If you are interested in this opportunity to assist with creating a culture that will exemplify the standard of excellence, please send your resume to abailey@stjohnschs.org.

Westbrook Christian (AL): After 17 seasons with five state titles as head coach at Piedmont HS (AL), Steve Smith is stepping down to become head coach at Westbrook Christian (AL).

Brandon (FL): Bruce McCaleb has been named the new head coach.

Celebration (FL): Celebration HS is looking for a Varsity Offensive line, Running backs and a Special Teams coach. Please send resume to Head Coach Jeremy Palmer at Jeremy.palmer@osceolaschools.net.

Palmetto (FL): Palmetto HS located in Palmetto, FL is looking for a highly qualified individual to fill the Head Varsity Football Coaching position. We are a class 4S school of 2100 students located in Manatee County just south of Tampa Bay. Candidate must hold or be eligible to hold a Florida Teaching Certificate. Head coaching experience is preferred but not required and all teaching certifications will be considered. Must be able to manage all aspects of a Varsity football program to include, but not limited to student athlete development on and off the field, staff supervision, equipment management, field and locker room maintenance, cooperation with boosters, and community engagement. Applicants should send a resume and a letter of interest to Bryan Wilkes, Athletic Director at wilkesb@manateeschools.net. The deadline to apply is January 23.

Escambia Academy (Atmore, AL): Escambia Academy, a 2A private school in the AISA, is looking for an Offensive Coordinator. Escambia Academy has reached the State Championship 7 out of the last 9 years. Preferably someone who can coach OL/DL, but will consider other positions. PE position is available. Interested candidates, please email HFC Gex Billups, gex.billups@eacougar.com.

Astronaut (FL): Astronaut HS, located on the beautiful east coast of Florida where the space race is being revived, is looking to hire a head coach. Jobs are available in; English 6-12, Math 5-9/6-12, Spanish 6-12, Student Accountability and Services Professional (Any Certification). Education and Certification: BA/BS from a regionally accredited program/university - PREF. Florida Teaching Certification or Athletic Coaching Certification (Professional 5-year or Temporary 3-year Athletic Coaching Certificate issued by the State of Florida Department of Education or be eligible and apply upon extension of offer) – REQ. Required Football Experience: Two (2) years Varsity Head Football Coach experience or Two (2) years College Football Coaching experience or Four (4) years Collegiate Football playing experience. Apply via this link, as well as submitting resumes to Krista Miller, Principal (miller.krista@brevardschools.org) and Cheryl Shivel, Athletic Director (Shivel.Cheryl@brevardschools.org). Application Deadline: January 17, 2023.

New Berlin West (WI): New Berlin West, located in the southwest suburb of Milwaukee) is looking for a Varsity Defensive Coordinator for the 2023 season. The position will be on the defensive side of the ball and will coach a position group for athletes grades 10-12. Applicants must be willing to make a year round commitment to player development. We are coming off a Level 4 Playoff appearance for the first time in 34 years and have great support from the school, boosters, parents, and community. Interested candidates should email coaching resumes to Head Coach Ben Chossek at benjamin.chossek@nbexcellence.org. Teaching openings in the building for 2023 are unknown at this time.

Damonte Ranch (Reno, NV): Damonte Ranch HS is looking for assistant coaches for multiple positions at Varsity/JV/Frosh levels for 2023 season. Possible teaching positions available to be determined. Contact/send resume to Head Coach Ty Gregg at tgregg@washoeschools.net if interested.

Norwin (North Huntingdon, PA): Mike Brown has been hired as head football coach, replacing Dave Brozeski who resigned in December after nine seasons. Brown had been head coach at Hempfield (Greensburg, PA) the past two seasons.

Nature Coast Technical (Brooksville, FL): Nature Coast Technical HS is seeking applicants for the position of head football coach. Potential candidates must have a minimum 3 year’s experience as head coach or offensive coordinator. Teaching positions are available based on a valid FLDOE certification. If interested please send a current resume to Emily Gore (NCTHS Director of Athletics) at gore_e@hcsb.k12.fl.us. Resumes will be accepted until Jan 16, 2023.

Beaumont West Brook (TX): West Brook High School in Beaumont, TX is looking to hire a Defensive Coordinator. Please email clangst@bmtisd.com if interested.

Mount Lebanon (Pittsburgh, PA): Bob Palko, a nine-time WPIAL champion, resigned as Mt. Lebanon football coach after four seasons. The NFL named him the Don Shula High School Coach of the Year in 2021 when Mt. Lebanon went 15-0, winning WPIAL and PIAA Class 6A titles. Palko coached 24 seasons at West Allegheny and won eight WPIAL titles there before being hired at Mt Lebanon in 2019.

Mount Pleasant (PA): Jason Fazekas has been re-hired after opening up the position in December to applicants outside the district. Fazekas has coached at Mt. Pleasant for the past six seasons.

Ridgeview (Orange Park, FL): Ridgeview HS is looking for an assistant football coach certified in Social Studies for the upcoming season. We are looking to move quickly, so preference will be given to local coaches. If interested, please contact Head Coach Bryan Arnette at (850) 509-9444 or Robert.Arnette@myoneclay.net.

Greensburg Central Catholic (PA): Marko Thomas resigned as head football coach after two seasons in order to spend more time with his young family. GCC went 14-8 with Thomas in charge.

South County (Lorton, VA): South County HS is seeking a Varsity Head Football Coach. South County HS is a Class 6 School located in Lorton, VA about 20 miles south of Washington DC. Interested Candidates can email resumes to Athletic Director, Marvin Wooten at mlwooten@fcps.edu

Greensburg Salem (PA): Ty George, who served as the Golden Lions offensive coordinator, was hired to replace Dave Keefer, who resigned in December after 10 seasons. He is an assistant basketball coach and also has been an assistant at Hempfield (Greensburg, PA0