High School Scoop - Monday January 17, 2022

Riverview (FL): Tony Rodriguez is the new head coach at Riverview HS.

Indian River (VA): Brandon Carr has been tabbed to lead the program.

De Smet Jesuit (IL): Carl Reed has stepped down to focus on a full-time position with 247.

Lexington Catholic (KY): Bert Bathiany has been named head coach.

Aldine (TX): Sharpstown HS (TX) head coach CIrilo Ojeda Jr. has accepted the head coach and athletic coordinator job at Aldine.

Sickles (FL): Kyle Jolly has been announced as the new head coach.

Harding (Bridgeport, CT): Eddie Santiago has been relieved of his duties after eight seasons and two playoff appearances, per source.

Cherokee Trail (Aurora, CO): Cherokee Trail HS, a 5A Centennial League member in Aurora, CO, with a rich tradition of success, is looking for a Defensive Coordinator. A teaching position is TBD. All interested candidates please email Head Coach Justin Jajczyk at jjajczyk8@cherrycreekschools.org.

Derby (CT): The head coaching position has been posted, per source.

Spring Valley (Las Vegas, NV): Spring Valley HS is looking to fill a game 9/2 (Home/Away). Spring Valley is a 4A school. Willing to travel to surrounding states (CA, AZ, UT, CO, ID) Please contact Head Coach Marcus Teal at tealml@nv.ccsd.net.

Elwood City (PA): Head coach Dan Bradley has been hired as head coach.

Knoch (PA): Knoch HS has hired Tim Burchett, a Peters Township (PA) assistant, as their new head coach.

Derry Area (PA): Mike Aron has been hired as the new head coach. he replaces Vince Skillings, who was not retained after two seasons.

Mars (PA): Scott Heinauer, who has served as the program's head coach since 1992 and has won over 200 games, will not return, per source.

Dover (AR): Dover HS is looking to hire an assistant football coach/possible coordinator. Must have or be able to receive an Arkansas Teaching license. (Arkansas has several non traditional routes to obtain a teaching license) Candidates must be hard working, energetic, and passionate about building a program the right way. Dover has a very supportive administration and community with large young talented classes coming up. Interested candidates email your resume and references to Head Coach Will Cox at will.cox@doverschools.net.

Hawken (OH): Hawken School is seeking an experienced and dynamic Head Coach and Director of Football Operations for the 2022 season. Candidates must possess a proven track record of respectful leadership and strong communication skills with assistant coaches, players, and families. Candidates must be committed to building a positive, inclusive culture within the team. Candidates should be driven, energetic, organized, and motivated, and possess a willingness to commit the required time. In addition to coaching the varsity football team, this individual will oversee all aspects of building a robust football program at the Varsity, Middle School and Youth levels. Full-time teaching positions are available for qualified and interested candidates. Interested candidates should send cover letter, resume, and list of references to Jim Doyle, Athletic Director, jdoyl@hawken.edu For a complete job description and more information please visit this link.

Caruthersville (MO): Caruthersville HS, located in SE Missouri is looking to fill a game week two (9/2) of the 2022 season. Home or away. We would like to play someone around our size. If you have interest please email HC Dom Guglielmo at dguglielmo@cps18.org.

Stamford (CT): The head coaching job has been posted.

Minor (Birmingham, AL): Minor High School in Birmingham, Alabama is looking for an Offensive Coordinator for the 2022 season. All certifications will be considered. Please email head Coach Adrian Abrams at aabrams@jefcoed.com if interested in this position.

Brighton (TN): Brighton HS has the following open dates: September 23. Anyone interested please contact Morgan Cruce, wcruce@tipton-county.com.

Florida Central Tech (FL): Florida Central Tech is a prep-school located in beautiful Lakeland Florida. We are 45 mins from Tampa and about an Hour from Orlando. We are looking for coaches to help build our staff. These positions are VOLUNTEER positions. The roles will vary based on experience and best fit for our program. Since this is a VOLUNTEER position local candidates are encouraged to apply. This does not pay but is an EXCELLENT opportunity for coaches that are trying to get their foot in the door at the college level. If interested, please email the Defensive Coordinator @coachjharris.fct@gmail.com

Destin (FL): Destin HS, a new charter school with 300 students, is launching their inaugural season and is looking to add some games. We have 8 games on the schedule already. We are looking for a week 1 & week 9 match-up. Interested programs can contact egreencolt@gmail.com.

East Laurens (Dublin, GA): East Laurens HS is looking to add an assistant football coach. Looking for a Wr, Rb, Db, or a coach that could swing to both sides.The teaching position is social studies. If interested please contact Bin Turner at binturner@lcboe.net.

Kofa (AZ): Kofa HS is currently seeking a new head football coach. A person who would also be interested in teaching on campus if preferred. Please contact Athletic Director Dave King if interested at dking@yumaunion.org.