High School Scoop - Monday January 2, 2023

Wiregrass Ranch (FL): Wiregrass Ranch HS, located in Wesley Chapel, is looking for a Varsity Offensive Line Coach. Send resumes to MMKantor@pasco.k12.fl.us



Del Valle (TX): Del Valle has an anticipated varsity Offensive Coordinator and Assistant Athletic Coordinator position for the 2023 season. Experience in Tempo Spread Offense, Skill PositionsInterested applicants should contact head coach Bobby Acosta at bobby.acosta@dvisd.net.

Windermere (FL): Windermere HS is seeking qualified applicants for a Varsity WRs, QB and DL Coach. Coordinator position may be available if the right fit. Windermere has top notch academics with good facilities, and great kids. Qualified candidates preferably have coaching and playing experience at the high school level or beyond. Looking for great teachers and communicators. Needs: Positive energy, development of players, team 1st individual with ability to oversee/contribute to all various aspects of the program and practices humility. Interested applicants should e-mail their resume and letter of interest to Athletic Director, Chad Springer Chad.Springer@ocps.net & Head Coach, Riki Smith Riki.Smith@ocps.net . Happy New Year.

Ewing (Trenton, NJ): Ewing HS is looking for three assistant coaches. Experience coaching QBs, OL, and/or LBs preferred, but not necessary. Also, possible JV Coordinator/Varsity Special Teams Coordinator position available. Coaching stipends range anywhere from $5,590-$6,840 depending on the role. Current teaching openings include the following: Special Education Science, Spanish, Technology, and Business. More teaching positions should be available in the Spring. Teaching salary guide is very competitive and good for our area. Candidate must be able to help with June and July workouts in the mornings. If interested, please contact Head Coach Ross Maddalon at Rmaddalon@gmail.com.