High School Scoop - Monday January 23, 2023

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Buna (TX): Buna has officially named interim head coach Kevin Terrier as their next head coach and athletic director, Matt Stepp shares. Buna took over in week 4 and led the team to a 4-4 finish.

Hamilton HS (Sussex, WI): Hamilton is looking to add a DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR and OFFENSIVE LINE COACH to its program. Hamilton is coming off of a D1 (biggest classification) state semifinals appearance and back to back conference championships (Best years in school history). The Hamilton district is a top notch, fast growing district in the Milwaukee suburbs that has great academics, admin and facilities (state-of-the-art weight room and indoor 60 yard field) They are looking only for applicants that will make a year-round commitment to continue to build a championship culture. There is also potential for head track coach position for the right candidate. They will have many teaching openings in district and multiple at the High School. Will also have para and sub opportunities. Do not have to be in building, but is a preference. If interested send resume and references to Head Coach Justin Gumm at gummju@hamilton.k12.wi.us

Wiregrass Ranch (FL): Wiregrass Ranch HS, located in Wesley Chapel, Fl is looking for a Varsity Offensive Line Coach. Send resumes to MMKantor@pasco.k12.fl.us