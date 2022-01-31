High School Scoop - Monday January 31, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Pelion (SC): Pelion HS, located in southern Lexington county, will have an opening for the '22-'23 school year for a Strength and Conditioning Coordinator. Candidate must have PE Certification or be able to obtain one quickly. Coaching duties are very likely attached to this role. Please send resume to dholland@lexington1.net.

Clearwater Academy International (FL): Clearwater Academy International is looking for assistant coaches at the varsity level on both sides of the ball. We play an independent schedule including out of state games and have an extremely talented roster. We are looking for energetic and enthusiastic coaches who can help develop our student athletes! If interested please email a resume to Head Coach Jesse Chinchar coachjesse@clearwateracademy.org. Please specify if you would need an on campus position. Both stipend only positions and on campus positions are possible.

Buchanan (Clovis, CA): Buchanan HS is looking for a defensive assistant. We are a Division 1 school in the extremely competitive Tri-River Athletic Conference. Defensive Coordinator and teaching position possible for the right candidate. Send Resumes to head coach Ross Wood at RossWood@clovisusd.k12.ca.us.

Westerville Central (OH): Per source, former Marlington (OH) head coach Ed Miley has been named the new head coach.

Frederick Douglass (Lexington, KY): Frederick Douglass HS will have at least 3 openings on our 2022 staff. One of the positions is Varsity Inside Linebackers, Freshman Head Coach, and Freshman Assistant. Teaching positions are unknown at this time and paraprofessionals are encouraged to apply. If interested, please send resumes to nathan.mcpeek@fayette.kyschools.us.

Mecklenberg County (VA): Mecklenburg County HS is looking to fill assistant football positions who will coach year-round to build a winning tradition. All positions will be considered and coordinator opportunities for the right candidate. There will be teaching positions open as well. We will be a new consolidated school with new athletic facilities opening this fall. We are located 1 hr south of Richmond and 1 hr north of Raleigh, NC. We are looking for cohesive hardworking coaches who truly love football and mentoring young men. Please contact Head Coach Kelvin Hutcheson at khutcheson@mcpsweb.org.

Ridge Community (FL): Ridge Community HS is currently looking for an offensive line coach and linebackers coach. Ridge Community is the 35th largest school in the state and is loaded with talent. Our school is located right outside of Orlando and you can enjoy the fireworks from Magic Kingdom on Friday nights. This place has a lot to offer! Must have experience coaching your position, teaching tape is a plus. If you are driven, hardworking, energetic, and ready to have fun then Ridge is the place for you. All certifications are being considered at this time. Please shoot all resumes to Carllwhite20@gmail.com.

Sierra Vista (CA): El Monte (CA) head coach Jesse Ceniceros has accepted the head coaching job and is bringing his coaching staff with him.

South Gwinnett (GA): South Gwinnett HS is looking for a wide receivers coach. We will take resumes in all content areas. Please send all resumes to SGcometfb@gmail.com.

South Terreboone (LA): Vanderbilt Catholic (LA) assistant Aaron Babin has been named head coach.

Sickles (FL): Sickles HS is a 7A school located in Hillsborough County is looking to hire assistant coaches at all levels and on both sides of the ball. Coordinator duties are open for the right candidate. Candidates must be committed to our year-round program including off-season training. Coaches must be of high character and values. Potential instructional and non-instructional positions could become available. Do not know openings that could occur after the school year. Please send emails to Kyle Jolly at kyle.jolly@hcps.net if interested.



Belton (MO): Belton HS is looking for a varsity assistant. I have some flexibility with this opening I would prefer to hire a defensive assistant with the possibility of DC for the right fit. Also, would be willing to consider hiring a second offensive line coach. We currently have a social studies, math opening at the high school. It is still early in the process so I am sure we will have more openings to come. If you are interested, please email HC Todd Vaughn at tvaughn@bsd124.org.

Belmont (MA): Belmont HS is currently looking for two assistant coach positions for the 2022 season. Belmont High School is located 10 minutes from Boston, MA. Play in the Division 2 Middlesex League which is one of toughest leagues in Massachusetts. We enroll 1600 students. We currently have a DC position open. The ideal candidate would have playing experience (college preferred) and DC coaching experience (min of 2 years). The DC will run all aspects of the defensive side of the ball with no offensive coaching needed. Will have some special teams responsibilities and no JV coaching. There is no teaching job attached to this position. The position will pay close to 5K for the season. We currently have a vacant varsity assistant coach position. The ideal candidate would have playing experience and coaching experience (min of 1 year). The assistant coach position is an opportunity to coach QB/OL or DB as their primary position for the season. There will be some special teams coordination and JV coaching (OC or DC). No teaching job attached to this position. Compensation for the season is around 4K. If you are interested in either position. Please email. belmontmaraudersfootball@gmail.com your resume and references.

Lyman Hall (CT): CJ Monroe is the new head coach.

Hermitage (VA): Hermitage HS, a Central Region Powerhouse in the state of Virginia who lost in the 5C regional championship last year, is looking to clean up some detail of an almost efficient offense with a quality wr coach that understands spread concepts and passing game. This position does come with a stipend and opportunities for growth within the staff. Please contact Coach Jean-Pierre @ tjpierre1@henrico.k12.va.us.

East Nicolaus (CA): East Nicolaus HS, a small 300 student public high school in Northern California with a successful and rich football tradition, is looking for a head coaching candidate. 5 Consecutive League and Section Titles 2015-19 and California State Champions in 2015. We will have teaching positions available in Boys PE/Weight Training, and possibly Social Studies/English. A Great opportunity for either an experienced head coach or a young coach who wants some mentoring prior to taking over a program. Please contact Superintendent Neil Stinson by email at nstinson@eastnicolaus.k12.ca.us for more information